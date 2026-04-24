Retired Judge William Hourigan Appointed to Oversee Police Integrity Review in Ontario

William Hourigan, former Ontario Court of Appeal judge, will lead a comprehensive review of potential corruption and data misuse within over 40 police services in Ontario, following the Project South investigation and related arrests. The review will focus on officer screening, supervision, substance abuse, evidence management, and database security.

William Hourigan , a highly respected retired judge with a distinguished career at the Ontario Court of Appeal, has been appointed as Ontario’s external inspector of police integrity and anti-corruption practices.

This appointment follows the announcement of Project South, an investigation that resulted in charges against William Hourigan, a business lawyer at Bennett Jones, and a series of arrests connected to corruption within the Toronto Police Service. The investigation, spearheaded by York Regional Police, led to the arrest of seven officers, a retired officer, and several civilians, alleging a network of misconduct involving the misuse of police databases.

These databases were reportedly exploited to provide information to organized crime figures, facilitating activities such as extortion, shootings, and even a plot to murder a corrections officer. The allegations, while currently unproven, highlight a serious breach of trust and potential systemic issues within law enforcement. Mr. Hourigan’s mandate, as outlined in his terms of reference, is comprehensive and far-reaching.

He will conduct a thorough review of critical aspects of police operations, including officer screening processes, supervisory practices, and the handling of substance abuse within police services. A significant focus will be placed on evidence management protocols and, crucially, the safeguarding of law enforcement databases. The goal is to prevent misuse, detect early warning signs of corruption, and establish robust mechanisms to maintain the integrity of sensitive information.

Experts in the field have expressed optimism about the potential impact of this inspection, viewing it as a pivotal moment for policing in Ontario. Kent Roach, a law professor at the University of Toronto with experience advising the RCMP, believes the inquiry possesses the potential to enact meaningful and lasting change within the culture of policing. The Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police has pledged full cooperation, with President Chief Mark Campbell affirming their commitment to supporting the review process.

Larissa Pereira, a spokesperson for the OACP, stated their willingness to provide Mr. Hourigan with all necessary information. The appointment has not been without its initial skepticism. The Toronto Police Association initially voiced concerns about the scope of the review, fearing it could unfairly tarnish the reputation of all officers.

However, following discussions with Inspector-General Teschner and Mr. Hourigan, the association’s president, Clayton Campbell, expressed increased optimism. He believes the review will now concentrate on identifying and addressing systemic issues within policing, rather than focusing on individual misconduct. Mr. Hourigan’s qualifications are particularly well-suited to this task.

Prior to his retirement from the Ontario Court of Appeal in 2023, he served as a judge for over a decade and previously led an independent investigation into the Edmonton Police Commission in Alberta. He enters his new role with significant legal authority, granted by the Inspector-General, allowing him to issue binding directives and compel the production of documents from all Ontario police services and boards.

This authority ensures full cooperation from law enforcement entities, enabling him to conduct site visits and interviews as needed. Inspector-General Teschner emphasized the unprecedented nature of this inspection, noting its scale and its focus on system-wide integrity and anti-corruption risks. He stated the appointment of an external inspector with extensive experience in leading large-scale investigations was essential to ensure the review is conducted with the necessary focus and rigor.

This initiative represents a significant step towards strengthening public trust in law enforcement and upholding the highest standards of integrity within Ontario’s police services





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