Retired B.C. lawyer Ian Frank McTavish accepts 10-year ban after admitting misconduct toward client

Ian Frank McTavish, a 79-year-old retired Salmon Arm lawyer, admitted to inappropriate comments and unwelcome physical contact toward a Legal Aid client and agreed to a 10-year ban on practising law anywhere in Canada.

A retired British Columbia lawyer has agreed to a 10-year ban on resuming the practice of law anywhere in Canada after admitting misconduct to the Law Society of B.C.

The law society published the accepted proposal on its website this week. It was submitted in August. The document details the allegations against Ian Frank McTavish, a 79-year-old who spent most of his career practising in Salmon Arm. McTavish retired at the end of 2024.

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McTavish Misconduct Involves Inappropriate Client Messages

His misconduct involved a woman he was hired to represent through Legal Aid B.C. in September 2023. She was involved in a family law matter related to her 13-year-old daughter and the provincial Ministry of Children and Family Development. The proposal reproduces or summarizes several text messages McTavish sent to the client in June and July 2024. One message read: The lawyer/client thing keeps us separate, but I can't lie: I wish it were different.

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That message was part of an exchange in which McTavish offered to pay the veterinary bill for the client's dog. Another exchange summarized in the proposal saw McTavish tell the client she was lovely. He later said he needed some attention. It would be nice to have a release, if you get my drift, the document reads, quoting his messages.

On another occasion, he wrote: You are a very attractive woman and you make me wish I was a lot younger. The proposal also contains accounts of unwanted and inappropriate touching, comments and requests. These included instances in which McTavish hugged his client and held her hand. He also made direct and indirect requests for massages.

Loan Money Shaped Lawyer Client Relationship Dynamics

On at least three occasions, the document notes, McTavish gifted or loaned money to the client. The client experienced a shift in their relationship after the respondent began loaning her money, and she felt like he expected something in return from her, the document reads. The client observed that the respondent's hand-holding and hugging started or increased after loans were made. While acknowledging his misconduct, McTavish's proposal also includes some explanations from the lawyer.

The respondent advised the law society that he believed that the client lacked self-confidence, and he tried to buoy her up with his messages, the document reads. It adds that McTavish claimed his messages about release were a reference to chronic neck and back pain. He agreed with the law society that his comments could be interpreted as having a sexual connotation.

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The respondent admitted that he made sexual hints and references in his text messages to the client and characterized the exchanges as banter. Under the terms of his accepted proposal, McTavish agreed not to practice law in B.C. or apply for readmission to any law society in Canada for a period of 10 years.

Reinstatement Requires Credentials Hearing In 2036

Should the respondent apply for reinstatement at the conclusion of the term of his undertaking in November 2036, a mandatory credentials hearing must be held to consider his good character and fitness to practice law, the proposal reads. The respondent would bear the onus of demonstrating that he meets the requisite standards. The respondent's professional conduct record reflecting this admitted misconduct, as well as any other relevant information, would be considered at that time.

The Law Society of B.C. headquarters is seen on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.