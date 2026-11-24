Black Friday shopping is brisk at the Halifax Shopping Centre, with early deals and expert predictions of a 30 per cent sales boost. Experts also warn of AI-created scam websites targeting holiday shoppers.

HALIFAX - Black Friday business was brisk and busy at the Halifax Shopping Centre, with discounts that shoppers said are too good to pass up.

"You get here and then you end up buying a little bit more than you expected," said shopper Gilles Poirier, who also offered some advice for anyone who gets overwhelmed by busy shopping malls. "Usually, I come to the mall to get two or three things and then I grab those items and I quickly leave.

Also read Black Friday Sales Underway in Canada as Experts Warn of AI-Created Scam Websites

Black Friday Sales Start Early

" Pop-up store manager Debbie Bowen said many Black Friday sales started earlier than in previous years, as far back as the first week in November. "It has probably been three or four weeks in the mall with everyone posting their Black Friday sales," Bowen said. "Saturday was crazy-busy in here. " Annette Fralic drove more than 100 kilometres to shop Monday morning.

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Fralic said she usually shops with an open mind.

"And because of that I have most of my shopping done," said Fralic, adding that when she spots a good deal, she often makes a quick purchase and loads up with Christmas presents. "I told my daughter, I didn't have a shopping list, yet here I am," Fralic said, holding up several full shopping bags. Some items at stores are already 60 per cent off, and a hot sauce vendor is offering a sizzling discount on dozens of flavours.

Retail Sales Surge Expected

Retail analyst Bruce Winder said red-hot Black Friday deals will spark a 30 per cent increase in retail sales this week across the country. Combined with Cyber Monday, the retail industry in Canada could generate more than $10 billion in sales.

"We are seeing a lot of action on wireless noise-cancelling headphones," Winder said. "Technology is always big at this time of the year. Video games like Grand Theft Auto VI are really big and so are toys, beauty products, floor-care products and winter apparel.

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" "The average Black Friday shopper in Canada spends $300 or $400," Winder said. "This week is really important for retailers to make money, which helps set the tone for their businesses for the rest of December. " The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has warned customers to use caution when shopping for Black Friday deals.

Warning Against Online Scams

Consumers should watch for fake websites and ads, buy only from trustworthy sellers on secure websites, check verified business reviews and make sure purchased items come with reliable return policies and warranties. Experts are also cautioning shoppers about a growing number of AI-created scam websites that are designed to look like legitimate retailers. These fake sites often mimic real brands and can be difficult to distinguish from the real thing.

Shoppers are advised to double-check URLs, look for secure payment options, and be wary of deals that seem too good to be true. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre recommends using credit cards for online purchases, as they offer better fraud protection than debit cards or wire transfers. As the holiday shopping season ramps up, both retailers and consumers are navigating a landscape of early promotions, deep discounts, and emerging online threats.

While the deals are plentiful, staying vigilant remains key to a safe and successful shopping experience.