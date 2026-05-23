Retailers Adjust to Changing Economic Landscape as Consumers Face Pressure

The economic changes caused by the K-shaped economy are affecting retailers' perspective towards income groups. Lower-income customers are being targeted with lower prices and premium offerings for wealthier individuals. The concern now is whether all consumers will eventually pull back as fuel costs remain high.

As the K-shaped economy continues to divide Americans, retailers like Walmart, Target , and Home Depot are responding to the economic challenges by prioritizing lower-income customers with price cuts and premium offerings for affluent consumers.

Walmart plans to cut prices on over 7,200 items, Target increases its number of toys under $10 and adds more $1 price points. Meanwhile, Home Depot sees a pullback on big purchases and Home Depot CFO Richard McPhail mentioned that smaller projects like painting and patio construction continue to be a real source of strength for the company.

The concern now is whether all consumers, including aspirational middle-income consumers, will eventually pull back as fuel costs remain high, according to Keith Gangl, a senior portfolio manager at Gradient Investments. Refinitiv LP reported their latest quarterly results, providing an inside look into the state of the US consumer. Many retailers called out the “We certainly see with our higher-income consumers, they're benefiting probably from the wealth effect of a buoyant stock market,” Walmart’s CFO John David Raine





YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Retail K-Shaped Economy Income Inequality Price Cuts Premium Offerings Lower-Income Customers Higher-Income Consumers Wealth Effect Home Purchases Small Projects Fuel Costs Home Depot Target Home Depot CFO Target Sales Home Purchase Rate Home Improvement Mortgage Rate Homeowners Retailers Purchasing Habits

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spotlight: Pine Shores IDA broadens clinical and wellness offerings in North AlgomaWith new clinic services and wellness care under one roof, Pine Shores IDA is meeting changing health needs closer to home.

Read more »

Organic Ice Cream Brand Issues Recall On Flavors Sold In 17 States Due To Possible ContaminationThe company said it's working with retailers to remove the recalled products from shelves.

Read more »

U.S. Tells Foreigners Seeking Green Cards To Return To Home Countries To ApplyForeigners seeking to adjust their immigration status in the United States to secure green cards will have to do so from outside the country.

Read more »

Opinion: If we’re oil-rich, why is gasoline so expensive?Retailers, wholesalers, importers and exporters all operate in one global market. That competition generates a single world price

Read more »