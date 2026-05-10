Resurrection of Keystone XL Pipeline Project: A Leaner, Faster, and More Litigation-Resistant Approach

This news text discusses the revival of the Keystone XL Pipeline project, which aims to transport crude oil from Alberta, Canada, to Nebraska. The project has been modified to avoid reservation land, reuse idle pipe, and thread existing corridors, making it more litigation-resistant. The new proposal involves a different route through the U.S. than the previous project, which was canceled by former President Joe Biden. The project is being supported by Canadian pipeline company South Bow and U.S.-based Bridger Pipeline. The Canada-U.S. project could move 550,000 barrels of crude per day, with completion targeted for late 2028 or early 2029. The footprint of this pipeline is a little different than that envisioned for the Keystone XL, with more than 70% of the pipeline being built within existing pipeline corridors and 80% on private land.

This project is a leaner, faster, and more litigation-resistant project that reuses idle pipe, threads existing corridors , avoids reservation land, and is racing the clock to lock in steel-in-the-ground before the next Democratic administration can once again sacrifice North American energy security to green ideology.

It's been quite some time since we covered the Keystone XL Pipeline, a proposed extension of the existing Keystone Pipeline System designed to transport crude oil from Alberta, Canada, to Nebraska. The aim was to provide a more direct route for Canadian oil, and provisions were included for adding American-produced oil from the Bakken formation in Montana and North Dakota.

An order granting a cross-border permit to revive parts of the Keystone XL pipeline to transport Canadian oil to Guernsey, Wyoming, opens new opportunities for Canada's crude exports to the U.S. The new proposal involves a different route through the U.S. than the previous Keystone XL project, which was canceled by former President Joe Biden in 2021 after years of Indigenous and environmental opposition. The project will use some of the previously built pipe on the Canadian side, where Keystone XL is already fully permitted.

South Bow, a Canadian pipeline company, was spun off by former Keystone XL proponent TC Energy in 2024 to take over its oil pipeline business. The Canada-U.S. project could move 550,000 barrels of crude per day, with completion targeted for late 2028 or early 2029. The footprint of this pipeline is a little different than that envisioned for the Keystone XL. It appears the goal of the firms involved in this project is to complete construction.

Sometimes called ‘Keystone Light,’ the Bridger Pipeline Expansion would not cross any Native American reservations. More than 70% would be built within existing pipeline corridors and 80% on private land. Oil companies have committed to move at least 400,000 barrels per day, or about 72 per cent of the pipeline's initial capacity, which will allow an additional 150,000 bpd of Canadian heavy oil to move to the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast.

The Trans Mountain pipeline, running from Alberta to Canada's west coast for export to the U.S. West Coast and Asia, is also planning a series of enhancements that could increase its capacity by 360,000 bpd. The bottom line is that while Keystone XL's original vision was killed off by Biden's climate virtue-signaling, market realities, Canadian persistence, and Trump's energy priorities have combined to resurrect its core purpose as 'Keystone Light.





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Keystone XL Pipeline Canadian Oil U.S. Crude Exports Native American Reservations Leaner Faster And More Litigation-Resistant Idle Pipe Existing Corridors Private Land Canadian Persistence Trump's Energy Priorities Biden's Climate Virtue-Signaling

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