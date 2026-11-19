Rome has restored the western building of the ancient Ulpia library in Trajan's Forum and reopened it to the public, with a permanent exhibition and limited weekend visits after a year of work.

Rome has restored and reopened the western building of the ancient Ulpia library in Trajan's Forum, a site that stayed inaccessible for almost a century.

The permanent exhibition opened this week and marks the return of one of the ancient world's most important repositories for texts. The ruins sit in Emperor Trajan's Forum, just next to the iconic column that celebrates his victorious campaigns against the Dacians and the Roman conquest of what is modern-day Romania. Archaeologists from Rome's superintendency for cultural heritage identify the restored structure as the Ulpia library's western building. Ancient texts indicate that this western building stored Greek-language scrolls.

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Eastern Library Building Remains Buried

The library's eastern building remains buried beneath an 18th-century church on the other side of Trajan's Forum, and it stored Latin-language scrolls. There are no plans for its excavation. Claudio Parisi Presicce, an archaeologist and Rome's superintendent for cultural heritage, said the site ranks among the greatest libraries of antiquity. He spoke about the project in an interview with The Associated Press.

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He said: After the Alexandria Library of Egypt, after the Library of Pergamon in Asia Minor, this one in the Trajan's Forum was certainly one of the most important, given both the number of volumina, as books were called in ancient times, and the quantity of documents. The place was in a state of ruin when it was discovered in 1932.

Workers found it during clearing works by Benito Mussolini's government for the road that became the famous Via dei Fori Imperiali. Later, the structure was covered in concrete and used as a storage room for some of the countless pieces from Trajan's Forum. Trajan's Forum was the last and greatest of the imperial fora, built in 112 AD. The niches in the library's walls were evidently spots to set cabinets for scrolls, Presicce said.

Exhibition Recreates Ancient Library Space

That detail signaled the structure was one of the two, two-story buildings comprising the Ulpia library referenced in ancient texts. The new permanent exhibition offers visitors an idea of the space as it used to be. It features the remains of some of the library's rich marble decorations, with white for the walls and different colors for its floor and columns. Immersive videomapping is projected on its walls, showing the history of the library and its discovery.

Instead of scroll-filled cabinets, spread throughout the space today are broken Corinthian columns and pieces of sculptures. The library was a fundamental part of the Forum, and for centuries it attracted citizens from all over Rome with its vast collection of edicts and documents. Presicce described who used the library in ancient times.

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The libraries were used by both common citizens, those who could afford a certain cultural level and a better education than those from the lower classes, but also by magistrates who needed access to older documents, or needed to check the norms that regulated the life of the community, he said. Restoration started in 2025 and lasted about a year. The work cost 1.75 million euros, or about 1.92 million US dollars.

EU Funding Supports Restoration Project

The money came from the European Union's pandemic recovery funds, making the library just one of many restoration projects Rome is carrying out across the city with EU money. The site will initially be opened to visitors only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Visits are scheduled every 40 minutes, with 20 people at a time admitted. The press preview of the restored site took place on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026.

AP videojournalist Giulia Arbarello contributed to this report. Andrea Rosa of The Associated Press reported the story.