Residents of Rolling Hills save post office amid Canada Post cuts

Community groups successfully raised $30,000 in Rolling Hills, Alta., to buy a trailer used by Canada Post as a post office boxes and parcel pickup location. The funds helped the agricultural society save the facility from closing, after Canada Post began reviewing facilities and service levels nationwide to cut costs.

Residents of Rolling Hills have purchased the trailer that houses their Canada Post outlet to save it from closure amid a nationwide review of facilities and service levels.

The agricultural society in Rolling Hills paid $30,000 to buy the building after a community fundraising effort. The post office plays a crucial role in the daily lives of residents, who don't have home delivery. Canada Post is undergoing a 'retail modernization' process, which aims to modernize operating data and identify areas for change, including potentially redirecting rural mail to community mailboxes.

Critics argue that Canada Post can't afford to wait as Canadians transition away from letter mail completely, but rural communities present a 'transition problem.

' Local communities and the federal government are working to find solutions, including potential leasing back arrangements for buildings or finding franchise partners





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Canada Post Retail Modernization Rural Mail Facility Closures Cash Infusion From Federal Government

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