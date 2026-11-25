A man was shot and killed during an early-morning home invasion on Poplar Plains Road near St. Clair Avenue and Avenue Road in Toronto, police say. No arrests have been made and investigators are searching for at least one suspect.

A man was shot and killed during a home invasion at a residence on Poplar Plains Road in Toronto's midtown area early Wednesday morning, police say.

Toronto Police Investigate Fatal Home Invasion

Toronto police were called to the home near St. Clair Avenue West and Avenue Road, close to Casa Loma, at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Det. -Sgt. Alan Bartlett said preliminary information indicates one or more suspects forced entry into the home and a resident was confronted.

Also read Man Killed in Toronto Poplar Plains Home Invasion Tragic News for Matlow and Police

A short time later, a firearm was discharged and the resident was struck. When emergency crews arrived, the man was found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he later died. Three other occupants were inside the home at the time, but no one else sustained physical injuries, Bartlett said. Four residents were inside in total, according to earlier police information.

Police have confirmed to CP24 that the victim is the son of the homeowner. Police have not released his name because they are still working to notify next-of-kin. No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been provided. Bartlett said police are looking for at least one suspect.

Advertisement

Bartlett said police are still interviewing the other occupants of the home, and it is unclear whether the suspect or suspects made any demand for valuables. It is not my understanding that this was a protracted interaction, Bartlett said. He added it was a relatively brief period from the time the invasion occurred to when gunshots were heard. He said there is nothing to suggest at this point that the family was specifically targeted.

Often times we cannot provide the why. We just simply do not know. What my promise has been to the victim's family is that we will do our very best to provide them with a who, Bartlett said. Bartlett said there will be a heavy police presence in the area for some time as officers conduct their investigation.

Police Seek Security Footage And Witnesses

Officers are also searching for home security and dash camera footage. We are looking for anyone who has any information who thinks they heard or saw anything between about 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. this morning to please come forward and contact the police, Bartlett said. He said he spoke with Chief Demkiw, who assured him every resource will be made available to the investigative team and no expense will be spared.

I understand and recognize how deeply troubling this must be, not only to the residents in that community, but to the residents of the City of Toronto as a whole, Bartlett said. It is the Toronto Police Service's solemn commitment that we will do everything that we can do. We will work diligently to locate, identify, apprehend and bring those responsible for this to justice.

When asked about some residents in the neighbourhood hiring private security, Bartlett said people have to make decisions based on what they feel is the right choice to ensure the safety of their family. The Toronto Police Service is committing to providing public safety services to every single resident in the city.

We do our very best to do that every single day but I think the message for all residents is that you should make decisions that are best for your family, he said. Asked what people should do when they suspect their home has been broken into, Bartlett said people should trust their gut instincts. We have these gut instincts for a reason, he said.

Advertisement

Councilor Addresses Community Safety And Panic

My message remains consistent in that you can call 911, tell the operator what is happening in your home and be assured that police are on the way. Toronto-St. Paul's Coun. Josh Matlow, who represents the area, said he was heartbroken for the victim's loved ones. Our community woke up this morning with some incredibly tragic news that a member of our community was murdered over the course of a home invasion, Matlow told reporters at the scene.

There have been far too many home invasions throughout our city and there is a feeling amongst Torontonians that far too often people go to bed at night worried about whether or not they are going to wake up with somebody in their home. In this case, the worst possible thing happened. Somebody lost their life, he said. Matlow said residents across Toronto are feeling scared and vulnerable.

He said he spoke to the chief about the situation early Wednesday morning and offered the city's full support for the investigation. I have been in touch with the Chief of Police to offer our full support as they investigate this crime, and in our ongoing work together to urgently combat gun violence and home invasions, Matlow said. Ensuring that people are safe in their homes is a fundamental responsibility of every level of government and police.

Recent Home Invasions Spark City-Wide Concern

The safety of our communities must be given the highest priority. The incident comes less than a month after three members of the same family were shot during a home invasion in the city's Bridle Path neighbourhood. That attack occurred at around 4 a.m. on Oct. 29 at a home on Hyde Park Circle, near Bayview and Lawrence avenues.

Police previously said three masked suspects, armed with handguns and a hammer, broke into the residence and a struggle ensued with the homeowners, a husband and wife, and their two adult daughters. The man and his two children were shot and his wife was struck by a hammer. Some family members sustained life-altering injuries.

The Bridle Path incident marked the 119th home invasion reported to Toronto police so far this year, representing a 32.2 per cent increase from the same time period in 2025.