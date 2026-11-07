Experts at Quebec's IUCPQ-UL Say Obesity Is a Chronic Disease Driven by Biology, Not Willpower

Researchers at Universite Laval's IUCPQ-UL say obesity is a complex chronic medical condition shaped by genes, brain signals and biology, not simply willpower, and urge a shift toward quality of life and reduced stigma.

Researchers at Santé Québec - Institut universitaire de cardiologie et de pneumologie de Québec - Université Laval say obesity should be understood as a chronic medical condition driven largely by biology, not a simple failure of willpower or discipline.

Denis Richard Symposium Explores Obesity Science

The experts at IUCPQ-UL argue that hunger, genes and brain signals shape body weight in ways people do not fully control. The topic will be part of the 2026 Denis Richard Symposium on Nov. 10 in Quebec City, where experts will bring together science, clinical expertise and lived experience in a format designed to make these issues accessible to the public.

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Marianne Legault, a dietician with IUCPQ-ULaval, said the most persistent myth is that people can simply move more and eat less to eliminate obesity and weight problems. She said the reality is far more difficult, because the body mounts multiple physiological responses when a person tries to lose weight. Legault said multiple genes affect how a person gains or maintains weight, and that some of these influences sit in the brain.

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She noted that how someone likes certain foods and dislikes others is not something they consciously control. Dr. Alexandre Caron, a researcher with IUCPQ-ULaval, told CTV News that hunger itself is a biological signal, just like thirst. He said people do not really decide how hungry they feel any more than they choose how thirsty they are. Caron gave the example of someone who misses lunch, saying food starts taking up more space in our thoughts.

He said a person can decide to wait before eating, but cannot decide to stop feeling hungry, and some people experience that drive much more strongly than others. Caron noted that obesity has long been considered an epidemic, and he said it is encouraging to see drugs approved to tackle the issue.

Drug Treatments Target Metabolic Obesity Risks

He added that society has now decided everyone can take these treatments quite easily, though his biased opinion is that they should benefit mostly the people who need them most. The people most in need, according to Caron, are those whose obesity is associated with metabolic risks such as hypertension or diabetes.

A related debate continues in Quebec, where experts and advocates have urged the province to recognize obesity as a disease and cover Ozempic under public health insurance; the government is still reviewing the issue. Advocacy group Obesity Matters would like Quebec to recognize obesity as a chronic disease. Executive director Priti Chawla says she hopes Quebec follows Alberta in recognizing obesity as a chronic disease.

Caron said that in his years of studying the disease he has analyzed many reasons a person may put on weight. He said some people live with obesity because of issues with the way they feel hunger, others have larger appetites, and others have issues with emotions driving food intake, while mental health also plays a role.

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Focus Shifts From Weight Loss To Quality Of Life

Caron said that as researchers appreciate more of the complexity of this biology, they are getting better at predicting why someone lives with obesity and eventually trying to help them better. For Legault, addressing obesity is not about losing weight but about getting healthy. She said the first step is to change the focus away from weight and toward quality of life, which helps people set smart objectives.

Some realistic goals, the dietician said, can include committing to eating dessert two or three times a week instead of every day. She said vowing to never eat dessert is not realistic, and that small steps can lead to a greater behaviour change that can be sustained over time. Legault acknowledged it can be hard to stop prioritizing the physical benefits of weight loss, but she insisted it should not be a person's main focus.

She told CTV News that a big problem is that people see the number on the scale as the biggest goal or aim. She said the science shows what people really want is a better quality of life, the ability to move more with their kids or grandkids, and the chance to grow old with a healthy body.

Obesity Prevalence Continues Rising Despite Medical Advances

Despite all the research in recent years, along with medicine and other therapies, Caron said obesity numbers do not seem to be declining. He said the prevalence of obesity has been going up and up, with no hint that it is getting better. Caron said researchers are getting good at making people lose weight, but are not yet good at keeping them in that state.

Coverage of the issue has also examined the surge in obesity rates in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic and questions about why BMI is an unreliable tool when diagnosing obesity. The researchers say their ultimate goal is to distance the conversation from blame and judgment. They want obesity understood as a complex disease, while addressing the stigma that people living with obesity can face.