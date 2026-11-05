Neuroscientist Susana Carmona says pregnancy changes brain structure for life

Neuroscientist Susana Carmona says pregnancy reshapes the brain more dramatically than adolescence and some changes may last forever, according to her new book A Mother's Brain: The New Science of the Neuro-Maternal Revolution.

Neuroscientist Susana Carmona says pregnancy changes the brain more dramatically than any other period of life, including adolescence, and some of those changes may last forever.

Carmona, a mother of one who lives in Spain, made the findings in her new book, A Mother's Brain: The New Science of the Neuro-Maternal Revolution, released earlier this month. Carmona told CTVNews.ca on Thursday that when she became a mother more than a decade ago, the reality of motherhood did not match the romantic narrative given to new mothers.

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She said she struggled with the expectation that she would enjoy every part of caring for her daughter, including the idea that wanting to care for a baby is the same as enjoying it. She said a region in a mother's brain treats any stimulus linked to the baby as a motivator, prompting the mother to care for the baby, but that motivation does not immediately translate into pleasure.

As she put it, motherhood often means wanting to care for the baby without always liking it. Carmona said the findings comforted her about her own experience, and she began researching the topic when little work existed on it. Carmona said experts once assumed pregnancy could cause cognitive decline and that women would return to normal shortly after giving birth.

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Instead, she said the changes in the brain during pregnancy may be more pronounced than those seen in children during adolescence, a phase usually considered the most dramatic period of brain development in a person's life. She called them the most pronounced changes she has seen in her career. According to Carmona, pregnancy literally changes the structure of the organ. Researchers found that the volume of grey matter tissue in the brain's cortex, its outer layer, decreased during pregnancy.

Pregnancy brain changes last forever

The tissue increased during the postpartum period but never returned to pre-conception levels. Pregnancy also strengthened parts of the brain's white matter architecture, which works as a communication highway inside the brain, according to a 2026 study published in the U.S. National Library of Medicine. The decline in grey matter was once seen as something bad, with some experts blaming it for cognitive decline in pregnant women, Carmona said.

Most changes appear confined to a set of regions called the default mode network, which acts as a person's internal voice and supports empathy. Researchers first thought the changes helped mothers understand their babies, but Carmona said the link between the brain changes and a mother's cognitive functioning and behaviour remains inconclusive.

Mother brain changes correlate with bonding

However, she said the changes correlate with maternal well-being and mother-infant bonding. The more the brain changes, the better the mother feels and the easier it is for her to bond with the baby, she said. Researchers also found that some cells containing the baby's DNA settle directly into the mother's brain and organs and can remain there for the rest of her life. Carmona said it is unclear what impact that has on the mother's neurobiology.

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She also said doctors never started a conversation with her about the cognitive impact of pregnancy, adding she has no anecdote about it because it was not something anyone discussed. She relied on perinatal psychologists for support but worries some women may turn to untrustworthy sources for advice. Carmona said many people believe a woman can return to how she functioned before pregnancy in as little as two weeks, but she warned the changes are long-lasting and could last forever.

Pregnancy is commonly linked to mommy brain, the colloquial term for the mental fog and forgetfulness many women experience during the nine months. She said everyone grows up with the idea that a mother's mental resources, memory and attention will decline, but the data told a different story. Biologically, gestation and postpartum are metabolically demanding, Carmona said, which can leave the body and brain tired.

She said it does not matter whether a person is a mother or a CEO, memory and attention will decline when sleep is poor, because sleep cleans the brain. Mothers are especially sensitive to baby stimuli in the first weeks after labour, and those who breastfeed may feel their whole body react to the small sound of a baby, leaving less energy for things the body does not consider important during the postpartum period.

Motherhood may protect against cognitive decline

In the long term, however, Carmona said motherhood may protect against aging and cognitive decline. She said women who were mothers decades ago show signs of what researchers call a younger-looking brain, comparing raising a child to constantly doing sudokus because it keeps the brain thinking and planning. The hormonal and immune changes during gestation may also partly protect women from entering perimenopause with inflammation, she said.

Medical advice has historically focused on the physiological care of the unborn child and mother, or from the neck down, as Carmona put it. She said a typical medical textbook illustration of the physiological changes of pregnancy shows only the body, leaving the brain out of the picture.

Her book aims to dispel stereotypes about what a woman's brain goes through during pregnancy and to show that the changes are not a sign of decline but a major and lasting transformation.