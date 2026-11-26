A new Research Co. survey reveals Canadians overestimate international student enrollment by nearly double, highlighting a divide on economic impact and workforce contributions.

A comprehensive new survey conducted by Research Co. indicates a significant disconnect between public perception and statistical reality regarding international students in Canadian post-secondary institutions. The findings, derived from an online survey of 1,001 adults conducted between November 7 and November 9, reveal that while a strong majority of Canadians support the presence of international students, there is widespread confusion about their actual enrollment numbers.

Public Perception vs. Actual Enrollment Data

The core finding of the Research Co. poll highlights a major discrepancy in how Canadians view the scale of international education in Canada. When asked to estimate the proportion of international students in bachelor's degree programs, respondents guessed that these learners make up one-third of all enrollments. This figure is substantially higher than the 18 per cent enrollment rate recorded by Statistics Canada for the same category.

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The misperception extends to graduate-level education as well, though in the opposite direction. Respondents estimated that international students constitute 29 per cent of master's degree programs and 25 per cent of doctoral programs. In contrast, official Statistics Canada data places both of those figures at 36 per cent, indicating that the public significantly underestimates the presence of international scholars at the advanced degree level.

Divergent Views on Economic and Workforce Impact

Opinions on the broader effects of international students on Canada are deeply polarized, particularly regarding economic outcomes. Slightly more than half of the respondents believe that international students play a vital role in alleviating Canadian workforce shortages, acknowledging their contribution to labor market stability. However, the public is split on the macroeconomic implications, with 48 per cent disagreeing that international students have negatively affected the economy, while 42 per cent hold the opposing view.

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Demographic breakdowns from the Research Co. survey show that Canadians aged 18 to 34 are the most likely to feel negatively about the economic impact of international students. This age group exhibits stronger skepticism compared to older demographics, suggesting a generational divide in how different segments of the population perceive the intersection of immigration, education, and economic health. The margin of error for these findings is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, calculated at a 95 per cent confidence level based on census-weighted data for age, gender, and region.

Competing Visions for Future Enrollment Levels

When asked specifically about the future trajectory of international student admissions, the public remains divided. More than two-in-five respondents believe the current number of international students should remain exactly the same, reflecting a desire for stability in the sector. Conversely, 20 per cent of respondents advocate for an increase in enrollment, while 28 per cent prefer that fewer students be accepted into Canadian institutions in the future.

Despite these debates on quantity and economic impact, the fundamental value of international students remains high among the general population. The survey data shows that 68 per cent of Canadians think it is a good idea to accept international students into colleges and universities. Only 22 per cent consider this practice a bad idea, while one in 10 respondents expressed uncertainty, indicating a relatively small segment of the population that is undecided on the core principle of international education.

Implications for Policy and Institutional Planning

These findings present a complex challenge for Canadian policymakers and educational administrators who must balance public sentiment with demographic realities. The gap between perceived and actual enrollment figures, particularly the overestimation of bachelor's level presence, suggests a need for clearer communication regarding the structure of international education in Canada. Institutions may need to address these misconceptions to ensure that policy discussions are grounded in accurate data rather than public perception.

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As Canada continues to rely on international students to fill workforce gaps and sustain university revenues, understanding these nuanced public attitudes is critical. The split opinions on economic impact, combined with the strong support for the general concept of international study, indicate that Canadians support the presence of these students but have specific concerns about how their integration affects local economies and resource availability.