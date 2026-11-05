Up to 50 pilot whales stranded on New Zealand coast; rescuers race to save four survivors

At least 20 pilot whales stranded along the Ngawi coast near Cape Palliser, with locals reporting up to 50. Two were refloated and four remained alive as rescuers battled to save them at high tide.

At least 20 pilot whales have been found stranded on a beach in New Zealand's North Island and rescuers are trying to refloat a handful of survivors, the country's conservation department said on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

The Department of Conservation said the whales were stranded along the Ngawi coast near Cape Palliser, the southern-most point of the North Island. Two whales have been successfully refloated so far. Locals said up to 50 whales had been stranded on the coastline overnight, Radio New Zealand reported. Most succumbed to their injuries, and volunteers were trying to keep survivors alive and hydrated using buckets of water and towels.

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Rescue Efforts Involve Local Tribe

The department said it was working with local iwi, a Maori tribe, and Project Jonah, a group that specializes in rescuing stranded whales. In a post on Facebook on Thursday, Project Jonah said four whales were alive and rescuers would try to refloat them during high tide. The group has been coordinating volunteers at the scene. Photographs from the shoreline showed dead pilot whales lying on the sand after they were stranded overnight in Cape Palliser on Nov. 5, 2026.

Ngawi local Rob Bargh described the scene to Radio New Zealand. He said the surviving whales were in grave condition. Bargh told the broadcaster: It's horrible. The ones that are alive are on their last breaths.

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Volunteers continued working through the day to keep the remaining whales comfortable. Whale strandings are fairly common in New Zealand and neighbouring Australia owing to large populations of pilot whales living in the deep oceans surrounding both island nations. The cause of whale strandings is unknown. The remote location of Cape Palliser, near the southern tip of the North Island, has made the rescue effort challenging for authorities and volunteers.

The Department of Conservation said it was coordinating with local iwi and Project Jonah to manage the response. Two whales were refloated successfully, while four others remained alive as of Thursday. Rescuers planned to make another attempt to refloat the surviving whales during high tide. Project Jonah said in its Facebook post that four whales were alive and that rescuers would try to refloat them during high tide.

The group specializes in rescuing stranded whales and has assisted with numerous strandings in New Zealand waters. Local volunteers used buckets of water and towels to keep the animals hydrated and protected from the sun. The stranding was reported overnight, and by Thursday morning authorities had confirmed at least 20 pilot whales were stranded along the Ngawi coast. Locals estimated the number could be as high as 50.

Most of the whales died from their injuries, leaving only a small number of survivors for rescuers to focus on. The Department of Conservation said it was working with local iwi and Project Jonah. The agency did not specify how many whales had died, but Radio New Zealand reported that most had succumbed. Two whales were successfully refloated, according to the department.

Unknown Causes Trigger Stranding

Pilot whales are known to strand in large groups, and New Zealand has one of the highest rates of whale strandings in the world. The deep waters around the island nation support large populations of pilot whales. The cause of such strandings remains unknown, though scientists have suggested factors such as illness, navigation errors and weather conditions. The rescue effort at Ngawi continued into Thursday, with volunteers and authorities focused on the four surviving whales.

Project Jonah said rescuers would attempt to refloat them at high tide. The group has urged people to stay away from the beach to allow rescuers to work. Rob Bargh, a Ngawi local, told Radio New Zealand that the scene was distressing. He said the whales that were still alive were on their last breaths.

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His account underscored the difficult conditions facing rescuers as they tried to save the remaining animals. Whale strandings are fairly common in New Zealand and neighbouring Australia. Large populations of pilot whales live in the deep oceans surrounding both island nations. The cause of whale strandings is unknown.

Authorities have not said what may have caused this particular stranding. The Department of Conservation said it was working with local iwi and Project Jonah to respond to the stranding. Two whales have been successfully refloated so far. The department said it was trying to refloat a handful of the survivors.

The stranding comes as New Zealand authorities continue to monitor whale populations in the region. Pilot whales are a common species in New Zealand waters, and mass strandings have occurred in the past. The remote coastline near Cape Palliser has seen strandings before, though the cause remains unclear. Project Jonah said in a Facebook post on Thursday that four whales were alive.

Hydration Methods Used for Whales

The group said rescuers would try to refloat them during high tide. Volunteers used buckets of water and towels to keep the whales hydrated. Two whales had already been refloated successfully, according to the Department of Conservation. Locals said up to 50 whales had been stranded on the coastline overnight.

Radio New Zealand reported that most succumbed to their injuries. Volunteers were trying to keep survivors alive and hydrated. The Department of Conservation confirmed at least 20 pilot whales were stranded along the Ngawi coast near Cape Palliser. The rescue effort involved the Department of Conservation, local iwi and Project Jonah.

Two whales were refloated, and four remained alive as of Thursday. Rescuers planned another attempt at high tide. The cause of the stranding is unknown.