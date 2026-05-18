Rescuers have located the bodies of four Italian divers in an underwater cave in the Maldives [3nd: Update on Missing Divers, New Search Strategy]

This story is about the tragic incident where four Italian divers were missing and presumed dead after disappearing in an underwater cave at the Vaavu Atoll in the Maldives. Rescuers have now located the bodies of these divers, but the cause of the deaths remains under investigation.

Italy's Foreign Ministry confirmed that rescuers have located the bodies of four Italian divers missing in an underwater cave in a Maldive atoll. The search efforts resumed on Monday following the death of a local military diver during a hazardous mission to reach those trapped inside the cave.

Rescuers had earlier found the body of another Italian diver outside the cave. The bodies of the four Italian divers, who are believed to have died, are believed to be deep inside the cave at a depth of approximately 50 meters (160 feet) in Vaavu Atoll, according to Italy's Foreign Ministry. Three Finnish divers arrived in the Maldives on Sunday to help develop a new search strategy.

The Maldives president's representative described the situation as a 'tragedy' and added that rescuers are continuing their efforts to find the other four missing divers, despite the bad weather that has made rescue missions difficult. The cause of the deaths remains under investigation, as such incidents are rare in recreational diving and rarely result in deaths. The Associated Press published the story





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Maldives Underwater Cave Italian Divers Search For Bodies Rescuers

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