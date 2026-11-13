Tanker hits docked New Orleans river cruise boat, rescue underway

A tanker collided with a docked American Cruise Lines river boat in New Orleans on Friday, partially submerging it and prompting a large rescue operation on the Mississippi River.

Emergency responders rushed to the Port of New Orleans after a tanker collided with a river cruise boat with more than 130 people onboard Friday afternoon, according to Port of New Orleans officials.

The Atlantic Asphalt tanker crashed into the American Cruise Lines American Heritage at about 12:30 p.m. while the ship was docked on the Mississippi River, port officials said. The cause of the collision and the number of people injured are still under investigation. CNN has reached out to the agencies for more information. Video from the scene showed the much larger Atlantic Asphalt tanker hit the paddlewheel river boat while it appeared to be docked.

Also read Tanker collides with docked American Heritage cruise ship in New Orleans, river closed

American Heritage Listed Into Water

People were seen in the river in life-jackets or standing near the boat railing as the other side of the American Heritage paddlewheeler listed further into the water. The massive tanker rammed into the docked cruise ship, tipping the ship on its side and partially submerging it underwater, video from CNN affiliate WDSU shows. Rescues were underway on the Mississippi River, officials said. Authorities did not immediately release whether there were injuries or deaths.

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Lt. Stephanie C. Norwood with New Orleans Emergency Medical Services said all agencies are responding to rescue efforts. Port NOLA Harbor Police, the New Orleans Fire Department, the New Orleans Police Department, the U.S. Coast Guard and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, according to a news release. The U.S. Coast Guard also said a portion of the river is closed to all vessel traffic as emergency responders work, they told CNN.

Port Of New Orleans Safety Priority

Our immediate priority is the safety of all passengers, crew members and first responders. This remains an active and evolving incident, the Port of New Orleans said in a statement. An analyst said preservation of life was the top priority for the New Orleans cruise crash rescue operation. Louisiana officials said they were aware of the incident and that the governor would be heading to New Orleans.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Taylor Romine and Isa Mudannayake of CNN contributed to this report.