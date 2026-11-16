Rescue of Cat Isaac After New York Building Collapse Reunites Family

Allie Taylor and Flatbush Cats helped reunite Zariah Coleman with her cat Isaac after the New York building collapse. Mayor Zohran Mamdani praised the rescue efforts.

Amid the devastation of a residential building collapse in New York that claimed eight lives and injured eighteen others, a heartwarming resolution has emerged for one local resident. Allie Taylor, director of the Mayor's Office of Animal Welfare, confirmed that her team collaborated with the veterinary nonprofit Flatbush Cats to locate and retrieve Isaac, a cat belonging to thirteen-year-old Zariah Coleman.

Discovery Process and Immediate Rescue

The discovery occurred on Sunday when emergency workers heard a faint meowing sound emanating from the wreckage of Zariah's apartment. The search team found Isaac hiding inside a cabinet situated directly under the kitchen sink. The child and her family had been prohibited from entering the structure since the collapse tore off the side of the building and created a massive hole where her bedroom wall once stood.

Also read Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders Place Players on Waivers Ahead of Roster Cuts

Family Emotional Reunion and Health Status

Isaac had survived four days without food or water before his extraction from the hazardous environment. Once removed from the building, he was immediately transported to Flatbush Cats' veterinary clinic for a comprehensive health checkup. Outside the secured perimeter, Zariah tearfully embraced the cat's cage as workers carried him out, marking a brief moment of joy during a tragic week for the community.

Advertisement

Official Response and Public Statements

Mayor Zohran Mamdani publicly celebrated the successful operation through a social media post, expressing gratitude to the Mayor's Office of Animal Welfare, the city's Buildings Department, and the nonprofit organization. He stated that Isaac is currently receiving the necessary veterinary care and thanked all parties involved in bringing the family back together, highlighting the collaborative nature of the rescue effort.

Community Impact and Ongoing Safety

The collapse forced the evacuation of several nearby structures, including the building adjacent to Zariah's home. While eight individuals lost their lives and eighteen others sustained injuries, the recovery of Isaac provided a sense of normalcy for the young resident. Zariah had previously expressed fear for her pet during a news conference on Friday, hoping authorities would locate him safely.