Rescue Efforts Continue After Deadly Train Collision in Indonesia, Three Still Trapped

Rescuers in Bekasi, Indonesia, are working to free three trapped passengers after a long-distance train collided with a stationary commuter train, killing at least seven and injuring 81. The accident occurred at Bekasi Timur Station, with the impacted car being a women-only section. Authorities are investigating the cause, including a possible rail disruption after another train struck a stalled taxi nearby. This incident highlights ongoing safety concerns in Indonesia’s aging rail network.

Rescuers in Bekasi, Indonesia , continued their efforts on Tuesday to reach three individuals still trapped inside a severely damaged commuter train car following a collision outside Jakarta.

The accident occurred on Monday when a long-distance train, the Argo Bromo Anggrek, crashed into the rear of a stationary commuter train at Bekasi Timur Station. The impacted car was designated as a women-only section, a measure implemented to prevent harassment. According to Bobby Rasyidin, CEO of state-owned railway company PT Kereta Api Indonesia, 81 injured passengers were transported to hospitals for medical treatment.

The rescue operation was proceeding cautiously, with Rasyidin noting that evacuations were taking longer than expected due to the extensive damage. All 240 passengers aboard the long-distance train were accounted for and reported safe.

Meanwhile, authorities launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. Jakarta Police Chief Asep Edi Suheri confirmed that police were examining the circumstances surrounding the crash. Rasyidin also disclosed that another commuter train had struck a stalled taxi at a nearby crossing, leading to speculation about a possible disruption in the rail system. The National Transportation Safety Committee was tasked with conducting a detailed investigation into the incident.

Train accidents are not uncommon in Indonesia, where the rail network is aging and infrastructure challenges persist. Earlier this year, in January 2024, a separate collision between two trains in West Java province resulted in at least four fatalities. The latest incident has raised concerns about the safety and reliability of Indonesia’s railway system, prompting calls for improved maintenance and stricter regulatory oversight





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