Republicans to elect new congressional leaders as Democrats take majorities

Republicans in the U.S. Congress are choosing their party leaders for the next Congress, with John Thune set to become Senate minority leader and Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan locked in a tight House race.

Republicans in the U.S. Congress are choosing their party leaders for the next Congress, one week after an election defeat that gave Democrats control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The leadership elections will determine the role Republicans play as the minority party during the final two years of President Donald Trump's term. Senate Majority Leader John Thune appeared to face no challengers in his bid to become minority leader in January. A group of hardline Republican senators pressed to delay the leadership elections and hold a post-mortem session on the election losses instead.

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Republicans discuss election losses before leadership vote

Thune told reporters on Monday that Republicans would discuss the losses before moving forward with the leadership vote. I am running for leader, but I think it is important that we have that discussion, he said. And we will, and everyone will have a chance to weigh in, and then we will hopefully move forward. In the House, Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan were locked in a tight race for minority leader.

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Speaker Mike Johnson signalled he had no interest in remaining at the Republican helm, and Trump said he would not get involved. Johnson, who presided over a fractious Republican majority that sometimes derailed its own legislation, predicted chaos in the House with Democrats in charge. I am sorry that voters made the wrong choice, the Louisiana Republican said. If we had kept the majority, we would stay on course.

The House and Senate leadership elections will be settled by respective secret ballots in the U.S. Capitol. Democrats won at least 54 of the Senate's 100 seats and at least 252 of the House's 435 seats, giving them substantial majorities to pursue legislation on priority issues in the run-up to the 2028 presidential election.

Senate Democrats claim historic landslide victory

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters on Monday that Democrats were about to become the largest landslide in the history of the Senate since the 1950s. We are ready to roll up our sleeves, get to work, and lower costs for the American people, he said, as the lame-duck session of the current Congress got under way.

Democrats will still need Republican support to move major initiatives in the Senate, where the filibuster rule requires 60 votes for most legislation. Their majorities in both chambers also fall well short of the two-thirds votes needed to override presidential vetoes. After the election, Thune vowed that Republicans would work with Trump to block Democrat extremism and work against any attempt by Democrats to unwind Republican achievements including border security and judicial appointments.

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Thune faces pressure from Trump MAGA supporters

But the South Dakota Republican, known for his mild manner and consensus-building leadership style, has come under fire from Trump's MAGA supporters. They blame him for not pursuing Trump policies more aggressively ahead of the election, including sweeping federal election restrictions sought by the president. Scalise, R-La. , was seen speaking at the Republican convention on September 9, 2026, in Dallas.

The leadership votes come as Republicans prepare to become the minority party in January, when Democrats take over both chambers of Congress.