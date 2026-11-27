After election losses centered on rising costs, many Republicans say they are willing to reconsider some tariffs, creating a possible opening for Democrats to challenge Trump's trade policy.

After devastating election losses that centered on rising costs, many Republicans said they're open to reconsidering some of the levies that have become a central plank of Trump's agenda.

Republicans Open To Reviewing Tariffs After Election Losses

Whether Republicans actually buck Trump on tariffs could signal if election losses and the president's lame duck status shake what has been nearly lockstep fealty to him. In interviews with more than a half dozen congressional Republicans since the election, most said they were open to reviewing tariffs, at least on a case-by-case basis. They expressed a desire for predictability and said Congress could reclaim its constitutional authority over tariffs.

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They were reluctant, however, to broadly curb the president's own tariff powers and acknowledged Trump could veto any repeal legislation. But for Democrats eager to score some early bipartisan wins, the mere willingness of Republicans to revisit some tariffs could create an opening. One Republican, R-Ind.

, said, I'll be a bipartisan voice for making sure we have the most consumer friendly tariff approaches and I think there will be a whole lot of receptivity within the administration to my approach. I would personally be opposed to just a blanket restriction on the president's ability to impose tariffs, he said. But I would be willing to look at it on a case-by-case basis based on what the Democrats may bring forward.

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Trump has made tariffs a defining feature of his second term, calling himself Mr. Tariff as he imposed broad levies on imports from allies and adversaries alike. He insists tariffs will revive American manufacturing and strengthen the U.S. economy, though there is scant evidence they have accomplished those goals. Tariffs often increase costs for consumers in the form of a tax.

Canada Tariffs Could Be Early Test For Bipartisan Unity

His aggressive approach marks a sharp departure from the free-trade orthodoxy long embraced by Republicans before Trump moved the party in a more protectionist direction. If Democrats and Republicans were to unite on the issue, tariffs on Canada could emerge as an early test. Previous repeal efforts won support from a handful of Republicans. Senators of Oregon, have already identified the Canada tariffs as a top target.

And after the levies spurred retribution from Canada, adding to the GOP's election challenges this year, there could be an incentive for more Republicans to join the effort. A Republican, R-La. , who is up for reelection in 2028 and was not among the Republicans who backed the Canada repeal legislation, said he distinguished the Canadian tariffs from levies on other countries like China, which he supports.

In the days after the election, he said voters were rightly focused on the cost of living. He said one reason for high costs was a tariff structure that is overly broad, and as a result, it is negatively affecting too many American factory floors, farms, small businesses, and family budgets. In the interview, he said tariffs should be predictable and focused on goals such as reshoring strategic goods or applying leverage on trading partners to liberalize their own markets.

When asked about the Canadian levies, he said he was open to different approaches. But he said he preferred that the administration consult with Congress as part of negotiations to renew the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the regional trade pact known as USMCA. The USMCA process seems to work if Congress is actively involved and not patted on the head, he said.

Congress Considers Reclaiming Constitutional Authority Over Tariffs

Lawmakers have also raised questions about a sudden $50 billion request for the nation's air travel system after air traffic was briefly shuttered. They've pressed for more details about widespread tech outages and criticized the administration's handling of those issues. Congress has, over a period of years, recognized that Congress, by itself, has a real difficult time making a tariff and then authorizing and enacting it, said Sen. of South Dakota.

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So they've given authorities to the executive branch over a period of years. Some of that has cascaded. There's nothing wrong, he added, with Congress taking a second look at whether or not those authorities should be withdrawn, modified, at least reconsidered, or limited. Still, reversal of the tariffs is far from guaranteed.

For one, Republicans are still sorting through the lessons of this year's elections. An Arkansas Republican who said he would consider tariff repeals on a case-by-case basis said he thought the levies have played a role in some of the affordability issues. I have producers in my district that lament the fact that they're paying higher for goods that can't be sourced domestically, he said.

I bet a lot of my Republican colleagues will be happy to join Democrats and get rid of a bunch of them, which makes me just a little nervous that it's going to be a dramatic pendulum swing, he said. White House spokesman Matthew Middleton said this administration is committed to rebuilding the American communities left behind by previous administrations and will continue fighting to lower costs, expand opportunity, and make life more affordable for hardworking American families.

About half of voters who backed the Republican candidate in their local U.S. House race said Trump's tariff policies had helped the national economy, according to exit polls. About 3 in 10 said they hurt the U.S. economy, and about one-quarter said those policies didn't make a difference. About 3 in 10 said Trump's tariff policies helped the economy in their area, and roughly one-quarter said it had hurt it.

About 4 in 10 said those policies hadn't impacted the economy in their local area. Wyden said that if Democrats were successful in winning Republican support to repeal Canadian tariffs, we'll have some momentum for going after other tariffs. His counterpart in the House, incoming Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, said rescinding tariffs on Canada might be a good starting point.

But I think taking up the tariffs discussion in totality is really important, largely because the way they've been used in a punitive manner, he said. But no hurdle is as formidable as Trump's veto, which would require a two-thirds majority in both chambers to override. That reality has tempered expectations even among Republicans who are open to revisiting tariffs.

For now, the debate is less about a wholesale reversal and more about whether Congress can reclaim some of its constitutional trade authority piece by piece.