Republican Attorneys General Urge EPA to Classify Abortion Drug as Water Contaminant Amid Controversy

A coalition of Republican attorneys general is pressing the EPA to label mifepristone, a medication used in abortions, as a drinking water pollutant. The move, supported by anti-abortion activists, claims the drug's remnants are contaminating waterways. Environmental groups and medical experts dispute the claim, calling it a politically motivated distraction from real water quality issues.

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Over a dozen Republican attorneys general from primarily red states are urging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to classify the abortion drug mifepristone as a drinking water contaminant. In a letter to EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin they claim that increased access to mifepristone is resulting in tons of chemically tainted medical waste being flushed into American waterways.

The letter further supports that drinking water is being tainted because people using abortion pills are flushing drug remnants and fetal remains down the toilet.

"More than 50 tons of chemically tainted blood, placenta tissue, and human remains go into our waterways every year. With infertility on the rise, we need to know: what is the extent of the damage?

" Kristan Hawkins, president of anti-abortion group Students For Life, said. "The letter out from 14 Attorneys General making the commonsense request that mifepristone be tracked shows there is a growing coalition of those who don't want to drink abortions," Hawkins added. "There's no evidence that medication abortion is affecting U.S. water systems, including drinking water and aquatic wildlife," the Center for Biological Diversity states on its website.

"Meanwhile anti-abortion activists have ignored true environmental hazards to water, like pesticides, fertilizers, animal waste runoff, manufacturing waste, and industries that release untreated or partially treated wastewater into waterways. " "To protect water, we need comprehensive strategies to improve water quality - not the politicization of specific medications," the environmental protection group added. Earlier this month a group of Republican lawmakers also urged Zeldin to classify mifepristone as a water contaminant.

While this is still a small number within the Republican Party, it reveals that a once extreme far-right belief is becoming more mainstream. Some lawmakers have even introduced bills that would require every pregnant person using abortion pills to use toilet seat catch kits when ending their pregnancy. The bill - which is unlikely to pass - is part of a broader effort.

"The fact is, the abortion pill ingredients used to starve a pre-born child remain active and unfiltered in our water treatments," Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill. ), sponsor of the bill, said in March.

"That means families across the nation may be unknowingly ingesting abortion-related chemicals in their drinking water, exposing them to potential health risks like infertility and cancer. " Anti-abortion lawmakers and advocates have been attacking mifepristone at a steady pace since the Supreme Court repealed federal abortion protections in 2022. Most recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration initiated a safety review of mifepristone despite the drug's safe use by millions since the FDA first approved it in 2000.

Abortion rights groups argue the safety review is the first step in restricting access to mifepristone - particularly access to abortion pills by mail, which have been a lifeline for people living in states where abortion is currently banned. By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our..





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Mifepristone EPA Abortion Pill Water Contaminant Republican Attorneys General Anti-Abortion Environmental Policy FDA Healthcare Regulation

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