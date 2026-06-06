Republic of Ireland Secure 1-1 Draw Against Canada in Pre-World Cup Friendly

In an international friendly held at Montreal's Saputo Stadium, the Republic of Ireland fought back to secure a 1-1 draw against World Cup co-hosts Canada. The match featured several debutants for Ireland and provided both teams with valuable preparation ahead of upcoming competitions.

The Republic of Ireland demonstrated resilience in their 1-1 draw against Canada in Montreal, a match that served as a crucial preparatory fixture for both sides.

Ireland, under manager Heimir Hallgrimsson, made six changes from their previous victory over Qatar and gave first senior caps to four players, highlighting the team's evolving roster. Among the debutants was Dawson Devoy, captain of League of Ireland club Bohemians, who became the first player from the domestic league to earn a senior cap since 2020, a significant milestone for the local football scene.

Additionally, Kian Leavy, Adam Brennan, and Joe Hodge entered the field, while Jaden Umeh and Corrie Ndaba started their first senior matches. This infusion of new talent reflected Ireland's strategic focus on blending experience with youth as they prepare for the Nations League. Canada, co-hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, began the match brightly, forcing early saves from Irish goalkeeper Mark Travers.

Their persistent pressure culminated in the 23rd minute when Stephen Eustaquio's corner was flicked on, the ball inadvertently striking Republic of Ireland defender Jake O'Brien before crossing the line, putting the hosts ahead. The first half saw Canada dominate possession and create several opportunities, with O'Brien making a crucial block on Liam Millar to maintain the one-goal advantage. Despite Ireland's limited threats, Devoy had a close-range chance that was cleared by Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau.

The second half saw Canada continue their attacking mindset, but the breakthrough came from an unexpected source. On the hour mark, Ireland won a penalty after Cyle Larin was penalized for a high boot on substitute Jamie McGrath. Troy Parrott's penalty was saved by Crepeau, but Chiedozie Ogbene was quickest to the rebound, slotting home for his fifth international goal.

The equalizer sparked renewed energy from the Irish side, who almost took the lead when substitute Mason Melia was denied by Crepeau late in the game. Larin had a chance to restore Canada's lead but was thwarted by Travers' outstretched boot. The match ended evenly, providing both teams with valuable lessons: Canada will now focus on their World Cup opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina, while Ireland shifts attention to the Nations League in September





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Republic Of Ireland National Team Canada Men's National Soccer Team World Cup 2026 Chiedozie Ogbene Jake O'brien Own Goal Friendly Match Saputo Stadium Montreal

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