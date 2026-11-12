Blainville police investigate allegations staff locked elementary students in lockers

Blainville police and Youth Protection are investigating allegations that elementary school staff trapped children in lockers at a school served by the Mille-Îles School Services Centre, prompting condemnation from Quebec's education minister and the Liberal education critic.

Blainville police have opened an investigation into allegations that staff at an elementary school trapped children in lockers, confirming the probe is being conducted jointly with Youth Protection (DPJ).

The investigation concerns a school served by the Mille-Îles School Services Centre on Montreal's North Shore. Police would not provide the ages or the number of children involved, nor would they say how many staff members were involved. Quebec Education Minister Joël Arseneau did not mince words after the investigation was opened, calling the alleged practice unacceptable. He said he was informed of what he described as the unacceptable practice at the Mille-Îles School Services Centre.

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Education Minister Condemns Locker Confinement

In a statement posted on X, the minister made his position clear. The intervention methods used with students must meet recognized best practices and respect their safety, dignity and particular needs, Arseneau said. Under no circumstances should students be confined in lockers, he added. The minister said the ministry has contacted authorities to shed more light on the situation.

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We are in contact with the relevant authorities to better understand what happened, Arseneau said. We will take the necessary steps to shed full light on these practices, which we find highly problematic, he added. His comments came as the investigation by police and youth protection authorities got underway. Liberal (PLQ) education critic Marc Tanguay said he was shocked by the reports of students allegedly being trapped in lockers by staff.

As a father, I am shocked to read and to listen to what happened in this school, Tanguay said. He called the alleged conduct unacceptable in 2026 in Quebec. Tanguay said he was reassured that police and youth protection agents were looking into the situation. We are looking forward to have the full light of what happens in this case, he said.

Liberal Critic Calls for Broader Review

He also said the minister has a responsibility today to inquire and to know what practices are in place. The critic said that responsibility extends beyond this one school. Tanguay said the minister must know what practices are in place not only there but everywhere in the schools. He noted that teachers and all the people forming the team for the schools are under pressure, and he questioned what practices are currently in place.

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The Mille-Îles School Services Centre said it could not reveal which school was being investigated at the moment. The investigation is being carried out jointly by Blainville police and youth protection authorities. No further details about the children, the staff members or the specific school have been released.