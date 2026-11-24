The Toronto Blue Jays have reached a five-year, $80-million contract with Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira, according to multiple reports. The deal includes a $5-million signing bonus and an opt-out clause after three seasons.

The Toronto Blue Jays have reached a five-year, $80-million deal with Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira, according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network. Heyman adds the deal includes an opt-out after three seasons.

The signing was later confirmed by multiple media reports, including ESPN and The Athletic. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the deal also includes a $5-million signing bonus. The New York Post and Sportsnet are also reporting the two sides have agreed to the deal. The Blue Jays have yet to confirm the agreement.

Also read Right-hander Kaima Taira and Toronto Blue Jays agree to $80 million, 5-year contract, AP source says

Taira Post Dominant Stats In Japan

A message left with a team spokesman was not immediately returned. Taira, 27, had a 1.36 ERA with a 0.96 WHIP in 146.0 innings last season for the Seibu Lions of Japan's NPB league. He posted a 12-5 record and struck out 141 hitters while allowing just 95 hits. He is a veteran of nine seasons in Japan, all with the Lions, and has a career ERA of 1.85 with 676 strikeouts in 633.2 innings pitched.

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A four-time All-Star and 2020 Olympic gold medalist, Taira utilizes eight different pitches in his arsenal. His best pitch, perhaps, is his four-seam fastball that tops out close to 100 miles per hour. His other pitches include a cutter, sweeper, changeup, splitter, sinker, slider and curveball. The five-foot-eight starter uses an eight-pitch mix and can reach 99 miles per hour with his fastball.

Taira has experience as both a starter and as a reliever. He made 23 appearances and threw 150.0 innings in 2024, but moved to the bullpen in 2025 and had 31 saves. He was back in the starting rotation this past season. Taira could slot in behind ace Dylan Cease in a starting rotation that will likely include Trey Yesavage, Jose Soriano and Cody Ponce.

First Major Acquisition Before Lockout

He is the first major acquisition by the Blue Jays this winter. The Blue Jays are also believed to be looking for outfield and middle infield help. They have been connected to free agents including players from the New York Mets who have signed in recent days. This comes ahead of the anticipated lockout next week on Dec. 2, which would prevent teams from signing or negotiating with players until a new collective bargaining agreement is reached.

For players coming from Japan's NPB league, they would have to sign before the lockout or have their posting window expire. Taira was officially posted by the Lions at the beginning of this month. The agreement marks a significant investment by Toronto in a pitcher who has been one of the most dominant arms in Japanese baseball. Taira's combination of starting and relief experience gives the Blue Jays flexibility in how they deploy him.

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His career numbers in Japan suggest he can miss bats at a high rate while limiting walks and home runs. The opt-out after three years gives Taira the ability to test the market again if he performs well in his first seasons in North America. The signing bonus of $5 million is separate from the total value of the contract.

The Blue Jays have not yet made an official announcement, but the deal is expected to be finalized before the lockout begins. Toronto's rotation already features Cease at the top, with Yesavage, Soriano and Ponce competing for spots. Taira's arrival likely pushes one of those pitchers to the bullpen or the minor leagues. The Blue Jays remain active in the free agent market as they look to improve a roster that reached the World Series in 2025.