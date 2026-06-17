Report Urges Bank of Canada to Overhaul Communication Strategy on Inflation

A C.D. Howe Institute report recommends the Bank of Canada replace its focus on core inflation with clearer forward guidance on interest rate paths to improve public understanding and credibility.

The Bank of Canada is under scrutiny for its communication strategy regarding inflation control, according to a recent report from the C.D. Howe Institute . The report, authored by Steve Ambler and other economists, argues that the central bank's reliance on core inflation measures is confusing for the public and fails to effectively guide inflation expectations.

Instead, the authors recommend that the Bank of Canada publish detailed forecasts of the overnight interest rate path over the next six to eight quarters, explaining how these rates will bring inflation back to the two percent target. This approach, they claim, would enhance transparency and reinforce the central bank's credibility by clearly demonstrating its commitment to price stability.

The current framework, which has been in place since 1995, centers on an inflation target of two percent within a range of one to three percent. While the Bank of Canada uses core inflation measures as operational guides internally, the report notes that these measures are frequently revised and analytically complex, making them disconnected from everyday experiences like rising food, shelter, and gasoline costs.

As a result, core inflation metrics do little to shape public expectations, which are crucial for effective monetary policy. The report suggests that de-emphasizing core measures in external communications and instead focusing on a narrative of how policy actions will achieve the inflation target over the forecast horizon would be more beneficial.

The Bank of Canada has not directly commented on the report but is currently soliciting views as it prepares to renew its monetary policy framework by the end of 2026. Spokesperson Paul Badertscher confirmed the ongoing review process. In a speech last October, former deputy governor Rhys Mendes acknowledged the challenges of measuring and communicating underlying inflation, noting that the central bank's emphasis on preferred core measures may have been misinterpreted by markets.

Economists also observe that the Bank is in no rush to adjust interest rates, but maintaining flexibility is essential. The report's authors argue that clear communication can cut through political noise, as illustrated by recent debates over a technical recession, and emphasize that projections are inherently uncertain and subject to change. Overall, the findings urge a shift toward more direct and accessible communication that aligns public expectations with the central bank's policy trajectory





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Bank Of Canada Monetary Policy Inflation Communication Core Inflation Measures C.D. Howe Institute

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