Left-hander Adrian Morejon and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a five-year, $115 million contract, the largest guarantee ever for a relief pitcher. The deal includes a $15 million signing bonus and will pay Morejon $23 million per year.

Left-hander Adrian Morejon and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a five-year, $115 million contract, the biggest guarantee ever for a relief pitcher, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Saturday.

Morejon will receive a $15 million signing bonus, sources told ESPN. The $15 million guaranteed is also the largest guarantee given to a reliever in MLB history. The deal exemplifies how teams value relievers these days. Morejon is not a closer, has eight career saves, and he will get $23 million a year to join Louis Varland and Tyler Rogers in the Blue Jays bullpen.

Also read Adrián Morejón reportedly signs record-setting 5-year, $115 million deal with Blue Jays

Morejon Becomes Top Relief Free Agent

Morejon, the best relief pitcher on the free agent market, has developed into arguably the sport's best setup man while forming one of the majors' deepest, most dynamic bullpens alongside star closer Mason Miller with the San Diego Padres over these last two years. Firing 99-mph fastballs with an outstanding changeup from the left side, he increased his strikeout rate to a career-high 30.4% in 2026 while pitching 86 innings.

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That innings total ranked second among all primary relievers in baseball last season, while he set a new career high in strikeouts with 107. Morejon, who turns 28 on Feb. 27, turned down a $23.15 million qualifying offer from the Padres. San Diego will receive an additional draft pick between the first round and Competitive Balance Round A if Morejon signs for at least $50 million, while teams who exceed the luxury-tax threshold receive the pick after the fourth round.

A star pitching prospect in Cuba as a teenager, Morejon defected from his home country in 2015 at age 16, established residency in the Dominican Republic and then signed with the Padres for $11 million the following July. He initially struggled to find his footing in the major leagues, underwhelming as a starting pitcher before undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021 and being inconsistent out of the bullpen over the next couple years.

Morejon Mechanical Changes Lead Success

Then Morejon made some mechanical tweaks to his delivery, replaced most of his four-seam fastball with triple-digit sinkers and became one of the game's most dominant relievers. Over the past three seasons, Morejon has a 2.58 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 248 strikeouts in 223 1/3 innings while walking just 66 batters.

Among the 195 pitchers who compiled at least 200 innings in that stretch, Morejon ranked 27th in strikeout percentage but also ninth in groundball rate and tied for first in home run rate. Opponents slugged just .295 against him. Morejon, 27, pitched to a 2.83 earned-run average over 76 games with a 9-3 record with the San Diego Padres a season ago, teaming up with Mason Miller.

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Blue Jays Land Record Pitching Deal

He followed that breakout season with the best season of his career in 2025, when he was named an All-Star for the only time and pitched to a 2.08 ERA. That deal is the largest ever given to a primary relief pitcher, surpassing the $102 million over five years the Edwin Diaz received in 2023. The Blue Jays are coming off a disappointing season in which they finished at the bottom of the American League East division standings at 79-83. ESPN's Alden Gonzalez and David Schoenfield contributed to this report.