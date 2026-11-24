The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a five-year, $80 million contract with Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira, a four-time NPB All-Star and Olympic gold medalist. The deal includes a $5 million signing bonus and an opt-out after three seasons.

The Toronto Blue Jays have reached a five-year, $80 million deal with Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira, according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network. The contract includes an opt-out after three seasons, Heyman added.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the deal also includes a $5 million signing bonus. The signing was later confirmed by multiple media reports. Taira, 27, had a 1.36 ERA in 146.0 innings last season for the Seibu Lions of Japan's NPB league. He is a veteran of nine seasons in Japan, all with the Lions.

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Taira Versatile Pitching Arsenal And Stats

Over that span he has posted a career ERA of 1.85 with 676 strikeouts in 633.2 innings pitched. A four-time All-Star and 2020 Olympic gold medalist, Taira utilizes eight different pitches. His best pitch is perhaps his four-seam fastball, which tops out close to 100 miles per hour. His other offerings include a cutter, sweeper, changeup, splitter, sinker, slider and curveball.

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Taira has experience as both a starter and as a reliever. He made 23 appearances and threw 150.0 innings in 2024. He moved to the bullpen in 2025 and recorded 31 saves in that role. He returned to the starting rotation this past season, allowing just 95 hits while striking out 141 hitters and going 12-5.

The agreement brings one of Nippon Professional Baseball's most accomplished pitchers to Toronto. Taira's combination of a near triple-digit fastball and an eight-pitch arsenal gives him rare versatility. He can be deployed in the rotation or at the back end of the bullpen. The Blue Jays have not yet announced the signing officially.

Blue Jays Deal Terms And Opt Out Clause

Terms were first reported by Heyman and later confirmed by other outlets. Passan added the detail of the $5 million signing bonus. The opt-out after three seasons gives Taira a chance to return to free agency before the deal expires. Taira's 2025 season as a closer produced 31 saves, showing he can handle high-leverage innings.

His 2024 campaign as a starter included 150.0 innings across 23 appearances. This past season he started again and went 12-5 with 141 strikeouts. Across nine NPB seasons, Taira has struck out 676 batters in 633.2 innings. His career ERA of 1.85 reflects sustained dominance in Japan's top professional league.

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Taira Accolades And International Gold Medal

He has been named an All-Star four times and won a gold medal with Japan at the 2020 Olympics. Toronto adds a pitcher who has succeeded in both starting and relief roles. His four-seam fastball approaches 100 mph, and he mixes in a cutter, sweeper, changeup, splitter, sinker, slider and curveball. That depth of repertoire is unusual for any pitcher.

The move gives the Blue Jays a major international addition as they shape their pitching staff. Taira, 27, is in the prime of his career and has been durable in Japan. His experience closing games also gives Toronto options late in games.