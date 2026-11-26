A new Canadian Institute for Health Information report says about six million people in Canada lack a primary-care provider, with access varying by income, race and province.

A new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information says people with low incomes and people who are Black or Latin American are less likely to have a primary-care provider, leaving about six million people in Canada without regular, ongoing care.

The report, released Thursday, said access to a family doctor or nurse practitioner is not equal across the population. It found that 87 per cent of adults with the highest incomes have a primary-care provider, compared to 78 per cent of people with the lowest incomes.

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Income Disparities in Primary Care Access

Data analyzed by the institute showed that people living in the lowest-income neighbourhoods are almost three times more likely to have a hospital stay for something that might have been managed with good primary care than people in the highest-income communities. The report suggested several reasons for the disparity, including that low-income jobs often lack the flexibility for employees to take time off for doctors appointments, difficulty getting child care and an inability to pay for medications.

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Dr. Tara Kiran, a family physician and researcher at St. Michael's Hospital and the University of Toronto, said the health system itself creates barriers. We've designed our system to be 9 to 5, Monday to Friday. We've designed our system so that it's actually really hard to navigate a lot of the time, she said.

Kiran added that the system has also not done a good job of telling people what the benefits of ongoing primary care are, compared to just going to a walk-in clinic or an emergency department. Her own research has produced findings similar to the institute's. The report said only 66 per cent of Black adults and 68 per cent of Latin American adults have a primary-care provider, compared to 86 per cent of white adults.

Racial Barriers to Doctor Appointments

Some racialized Canadians report having their health concerns dismissed or not taken seriously because of their race, skin colour or where they come from, the report said. Some may also face language barriers, experience cultural differences or be newcomers navigating an unfamiliar health system. These experiences can make it harder to communicate with providers and build trust, affecting the care they receive and, ultimately, their health, the report said.

Dr. Mojola Omole, president of the Black Physicians' Association of Ontario, said many Black people live in high-density neighbourhoods where there may not be enough family doctors or nurse practitioners to serve the population. Most people are more likely to seek care when it's closer to home, when it's closer to their work, Omole said. When we don't have a high concentration of health-care providers in those high-needs neighbourhoods, it makes it more challenging to access care.

And when you do access care, you're accessing emergency care, not primary care. Both Omole and Kiran said systemic racism plays a role in hesitancy to see a primary-care provider, even if one is available. Kiran said one factor that is underestimated in Canada is how much racism and discrimination there is in the system. Kiran said her research team has gone into communities to consult with Black and Indigenous people.

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Systemic Racism Affects Patient Trust

They heard about how often people would go to a clinical practice or another part of the health-care system expecting to be discriminated against. They also heard that one of the things that helps people access care and feel safe is when the workforce is more reflective of the community. Kiran said there are fewer Black and Indigenous physicians per capita than there should be in Canada.

Omole said part of the Black Physicians' Association of Ontario's mandate is to increase the number of Black doctors in practice. The more you see of people who look like you and have positive experiences, the more you're like, Oh, OK, this is changing, she said. She said it helps people move past experiences from 10 or 12 years ago, or the experiences of their parents.

The more that we have Black physicians, and especially having Black primary-care physicians, the better it is that we're changing the perception and the legacy of health care in Canada, Omole said. The report noted that data on First Nations, Inuit and Metis people's experiences were not available. But CIHI acknowledges that they can face greater barriers to accessing primary care, including challenges finding a regular provider, long travel distances and a lack of culturally appropriate care.

Provincial Variations in Healthcare Access

The report also found that access to family doctors or nurse practitioners varied between provinces. Only 66 per cent of adults in Prince Edward Island have a primary-care provider, compared to 89 per cent of adults in Ontario. The institute used its hospitalization databases, survey data from Statistics Canada, and provincial and territorial data to calculate the primary-care findings in the report. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2026.