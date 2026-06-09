Report Finds Rare Charges in Canada's Surge of Police Killings

A Carleton University study shows fatal police interventions in Canada have risen dramatically in the 2020s, with criminal charges against officers occurring in only 4 percent of cases, highlighting systemic accountability failures and racial disparities.

A new report from Tracking (In)Justice, a research project led by Carleton University and partner groups, reveals a sharp rise in deadly police interventions in Canada during the 2020s, with more than 50 people killed annually by law enforcement.

The study, analyzing 333 deaths from 2020 to 2025, found that criminal charges are laid against officers in only about one of every 25 cases. Where oversight agencies reviewed decisions on charges, 95.9 percent resulted in no action, with authorities citing a failure to meet the legal threshold for criminal culpability.

The report highlights systemic issues in civilian oversight, noting that Canadian law permits police to use force deemed reasonable, a standard courts interpret leniently, making convictions exceedingly rare even in cases of potential excessive force. Despite claims from police union leaders that lethal incidents are declining within certain forces like the RCMP, data shows disproportionate impacts on Black and Indigenous communities, who account for roughly 25 percent of police killings despite representing 10 percent of the population.

In many incidents, victims were unarmed or armed with non-lethal items, yet officers responded with firearms approximately 90 percent of the time. Family members of victims, such as Tracy Wing, whose son Riley Fairholm was shot in 2018, argue that police narratives dominate investigations and call for improved de-escalation training and reduced reliance on firearms.

The findings raise urgent questions about accountability and the effectiveness of agencies like Ontario's Special Investigations Unit, which recently laid manslaughter charges in separate cases-a rare outcome. Researchers stress that the lack of transparency in data collection and the high burden of proof for criminal charges create a cycle where police violence persists without consequence.

The study, funded partly by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council, urges reforms to ensure independent oversight and reimagined public safety approaches that prioritize life over force





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Police Violence Accountability Civilian Oversight De-Escalation Systemic Racism

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