The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly offered Tarik Skubal a nine-year contract worth a little over $400 million before the ace left-hander agreed to a nine-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets.

The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly offered Tarik Skubal a contract worth a little over $400 million before the ace left-hander agreed to a massive nine-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets on Sunday.

Skubal's new contract with the Mets is the richest ever handed to a pitcher in league history. It surpasses the 12-year, $325 million pact Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2024 season. The Blue Jays were among the finalists in the Skubal sweepstakes before the two-time Cy Young award winner agreed to the deal with the Mets. It continues an ongoing trend for Toronto at the top of the free agent market in recent seasons.

Also read Tarik Skubal Agrees to Record $450 Million Nine-Year Deal with New York Mets

Blue Jays Offer Skubal Over $400 Million

Sources told Mitch Bannon of The Athletic that the Blue Jays' offer to Skubal was for nine years and a little over $400 million. That would have been the second-richest contract in franchise history behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s 14-year, $500 million extension signed in April 2025. Bannon also added that Toronto's front office entered the pursuit knowing Skubal would likely land elsewhere.

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Even so, the Blue Jays were still willing to hand out what would have been a record-breaking contract for the southpaw. Skubal was widely considered to be the top free agent of the 2026 class. He now heads to Queens to headline the Mets rotation. The 30-year-old hurler is coming off a 2026 season in which he pitched to a 2.72 earned run average with a .0964 WHIP and 186 strikeouts over 158.2 innings.

Skubal Spent Time With Tigers And Dodgers

Those innings were split between the Tigers and Dodgers. The Seattle University product owns a career 66-44 record with a 3.02 ERA in his seven major-league seasons. He was selected by the Tigers in the ninth round of the 2018 MLB June Amateur Draft. The failed pursuit is the latest for the Blue Jays, who have repeatedly come up short for top free agents in recent years.

Toronto had been expected to be aggressive in the market, and its offer to Skubal shows the club was willing to commit a record-setting sum for a pitcher. Instead, Skubal lands with the Mets on a historic deal that reshapes the top of their rotation. For Toronto, the search for frontline pitching continues after another near-miss on one of the biggest names available.