RCMP investigates foreign police stations as report alleges 18 Chinese monitoring sites in Canada

The RCMP is investigating reports of criminal activity tied to foreign police stations after a Safeguard Defenders report alleged China runs 18 monitoring sites in Canada, part of a network of nearly 1,250 associations in 91 countries.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is investigating reports of criminal activity related to foreign police stations after a human rights report alleged China operates more than 50 overseas stations, including three in the Greater Toronto Area.

China has exponentially expanded its network of illegal overseas police stations to extend its tentacles across new community associations, according to a report by Safeguard Defenders, a Spain-based non-governmental organization. The latest report identifies nearly 1,250 overseas Chinese associations that the NGO says are fronts for suspected police centers in 91 countries, a 12-fold increase from its findings four years earlier.

Also read N.S. RCMP officer charged with criminal harassment: SiRT

Report Claims China Exports Surveillance System

That network is being used to watch the diaspora, to watch what they do and what they say and to essentially police them, said Laura Harth, Safeguard Defenders China director, in an interview with CTV News. The report, A Formula for Repression, asserts the Chinese Communist Party is exporting its domestic system of surveillance and control to Chinese diaspora communities worldwide. China has more than 60 million citizens living abroad.

Michael Kovrig, senior advisor for the International Crisis Group, said the report reveals an early stage of the CCPs efforts to expand its ability to influence political choices of sovereign nations globally. Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat arbitrarily detained by China in 2018, said the stunning apparatus could lead to the slow erosion of the rights of Canadian citizens to express their own views and vote as they wish.

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Safeguard Defenders says the associations are run by overseas party operatives under the direction of Beijings United Front Workers Department. President Xi Jinping calls the UFWD a magic weapon for monitoring and controlling citizens, no matter where they live. The NGO identified 1,247 community hubs that acknowledged they were liaison points to Chinese police and prosecutor websites and in publications. Any association connected to the UFWD can be mobilized for its mass surveillance program, the report says.

China says it has tens of thousands of UFWD-affiliated organizations worldwide. Instead of being chastened by past exposure, Harth said China has gotten better at covering its tracks. Theyve learned their lesson. The public security bureaus were maybe a bit too enthusiastic.

Associations Conceal Police Liaison Links

They previously put their own logos on walls and doors. Now post 2022, theyre more careful about not naming the exact associations theyre working with. A Formula for Repression details how Chinas global grid for community control works. Researchers say more than 10 police forces from five provinces in China work through a vast network of Chinese Federation hubs on foreign soil.

The hubs are marketed as places for the diaspora to connect culturally and foster business and tourism ties with provinces and cities in China. Safeguard Defenders lists the names of 80 regional associations linked to Chinese law enforcement. In 2022, it found only four associations that had set up police stations. The Chinese Embassy in Ottawa said it firmly opposed the allegations.

In an email, it said China has made its position clear on multiple occasions that there is simply no such thing as so-called Chinese overseas police stations. Safeguards report claims at least 18 Chinese overseas associations are participating as police monitoring stations in Canada. These associations may have multiple sub-branches in one city. In 2022, the NGO revealed five illegal police locations in Canada.

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Additional research by Jamestown, an American think tank cited in the report, uncovered 575 organizations linked to the UFWD in Canada. In 2022, the RCMP closed its investigation into two Chinese service centers in Montreal alleged to be police stations. No charges were laid, and the organizations are now suing the federal government. New Democratic Party MP Jenny Kwan called the allegations troubling.

Lawmakers Demand Investigation Into Operations

If true, it suggests that existing government responses have not been sufficient to deter these illegal activities, Kwan wrote in an open letter to Canadas public safety minister. Canada must close the legal gaps, investigate these operations and ensure that people in our communities can speak, organize and exercise their democratic rights without coercion, intimidation or fear, Kwan wrote. Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree, who represents a riding in Scarborough, Ont.

, with a high population of ethnic Chinese constituents, cautioned against jumping to conclusions. I can say that foreign interference of any sort is unacceptable. It is something that we will not tolerate. With respect to these specific allegations, they are allegations and have not been investigated, Anandasangaree said.

He said law enforcement will do their due diligence and follow up on the report but investigations must be conducted with nuance. He noted some associations are sports or book clubs that on a day-to-day basis just go about providing civic life to members of the Chinese diaspora. CTV News asked Anandasangaree if he had spoken to the Chinese Embassy about registering coordinators of overseas Chinese organizations as foreign agents.

Canadas foreign-influence registry started operating in August, with fines of 250,000 to 1 million dollars for failure to register foreign organizations. Anandasangaree said the onus of education is with individual embassies, and it is up to Canadas first Foreign Influence Transparency Commissioner, Anton Boegman, to ensure compliance. The minister also said he is concerned unsubstantiated numbers of reported organizations will cause difficulties for the Chinese community. Of course foreign interference is a concern.

The other side is mislabeling and putting people and communities in fear unnecessarily, Anandasangaree said.