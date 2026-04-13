Rep. Swalwell Resigns Amid Sexual Assault Allegations and Ethics Investigation

California Congressman Eric Swalwell is stepping down from his congressional seat after facing multiple allegations of sexual assault and an ongoing House Ethics Committee investigation into his conduct. This dramatic move follows his withdrawal from the California gubernatorial race where he was previously considered a frontrunner.

Washington AP Democratic Rep Eric Swalwell of California announced Monday his resignation from Congress a decision prompted by multiple allegations of sexual assault and amplified by bipartisan calls for his departure. This marks a rapid political decline for the seven term congressman who was once considered a leading contender in California 's gubernatorial race before withdrawing as the allegations emerged, claims which he continues to deny.

The San Francisco Chronicle and CNN initially reported allegations that Swalwell had sexually assaulted a woman on two occasions, including when she was employed by him. CNN also reported on claims from three other women alleging different forms of sexual misconduct by Swalwell including the sending of unsolicited explicit messages and nude photos.

Swalwell addressed the situation via social media stating I am deeply sorry to my family staff and constituents for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past. He further declared I will fight the serious false allegation made against me. However I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make.

The House Ethics Committee initiated an investigation to ascertain whether Swalwell had engaged in sexual misconduct involving an employee under his supervision the panel announced on Monday. The announcement followed Swalwell's suspension of his campaign for California governor. Several Democrats also joined the chorus of voices urging his resignation.

Swalwell wrote in a statement posted on social media that he was aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote and that it was wrong to do so without due process. However it's also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore I plan to resign my seat in Congress.

This planned departure of Swalwell will initiate a special election in his district located outside San Francisco. Swalwell secured victory in the 2024 election with over a 30 percentage point margin. According to California election law the governor is responsible for calling a special election and is mandated to do so within 14 calendar days of the vacancy. The Ethics Committee clarified that their investigation and public disclosure of their review do not imply a violation has occurred





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Eric Swalwell Resignation Sexual Assault Ethics Investigation California

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