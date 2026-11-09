Rep. Massie Forces House Vote to Impeach Defense Secretary Hegseth

Rep. Thomas Massie introduced an impeachment resolution against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the war in Iran and military actions in Yemen and Venezuela. A House vote could come by mid-week as Hegseth prepares to defend his record.

Rep. Thomas Massie moved Monday to force a vote to impeach U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, pressing his fellow Republicans to remove one of the Trump administration's most prominent figures following sweeping election losses blamed in part on fallout from the war in Iran.

Massie, a Kentucky Republican who was defeated by a Trump-backed challenger in a primary earlier this year, read the impeachment resolution from the U.S. House floor just hours after it opened for the first day of sessions after the midterms. It largely focuses on the war in Iran but also includes references to Hegseth's role in carrying out military actions in Yemen and Venezuela. The congressman said Hegseth's actions amounted to high crimes and misdemeanors.

Also read U.S. House Republican moves to force vote on impeaching Pete Hegseth

Massie Presents Impeachment Resolution

Hegseth, he said, knowingly executed and implemented unlawful orders and remains a threat to the Constitution. President Donald Trump lashed out at Massie personally just hours after the congressman read the resolution, calling him a loser who has a lot of hatred in his heart. A vote in the House could come by mid-week, but next steps are highly uncertain. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries supports the measure.

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If most Democrats follow him, Massie would only need support from a few Republicans to impeach Hegseth. If the House votes to impeach, it would fall to the Senate to either dismiss the charges or hold a trial. Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader, endorsed the impeachment push.

Hegseth must stand trial before the Senate, he said. Republicans remain in the majority in both chambers until the new Congress convenes in January with Democrats in control. Republican leaders, who are eager to use their final weeks in power executing their own agenda, expressed frustration at the move.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has tried to prevent the vote, said impeachment in the middle of hostilities abroad would be a terrible, terrible look, a terrible thing for our allies and our enemies to see. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he was not sure why the vote was being held now. We will see what their ultimate decision is over there, he said of the House. We will have to deal with it accordingly here.

Hegseth Defends Military Actions

Hegseth is stepping up his public statements ahead of the vote, telling reporters that he is eager to defend the military actions that he and Trump have taken against Iran, Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and Venezuela's previous leaders. After giving a speech at the Naval War College in Rhode Island, he brushed aside the impeachment push. There is a lot of politically motivated people who may have substantial policy disagreements, but their disagreements are with success, he told reporters.

He added that if we want to litigate the military actions the Trump administration has taken, I am happy to do it all day long. Asked about Vice-President JD Vance blaming the Iran war for the massive GOP losses in the election, Hegseth noted that Trump said he would do it again, and I agree. Hegseth also announced that he would hold a rare news conference on Tuesday, his first in over 180 days, on the impeachment threat.

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Hegseth argued that the war was necessary because someone had to confront the Iranian regime's pursuit of a nuclear weapon and said the choice was do not act and wish it away or take a bold move. He reiterated that Iran is devastated, even though the Islamic Republic has been able to keep striking military bases in the Middle East that are used by the United States, causing billions of dollars in damage, as well as commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Disruptions to shipping in the waterway, where one-fifth of the world's oil passes, have raised global economic concerns. Iran has long maintained that its nuclear program is peaceful. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has 440.9 kilograms (972 pounds) of uranium that is enriched up to 60 per cent purity, a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90 per cent. Trump defended Hegseth to reporters on Sunday night.

Trump Supports Hegseth

He is guilty of two things, basically winning two wars, Trump said. I believe we saved the Middle East and Israel combined. And it is awfully hard to say let us impeach somebody who did that. Hegseth told reporters Monday that if you want to take issue with what we did in Epic Fury or Rough Rider or nabbing Nicolas Maduro, you are taking issue with the troops and what they accomplished, which is historic.

He also announced that he would hold a press conference on Tuesday, his first in over 180 days, on the looming impeachment threat.