Democrat Eileen Laubacher defeats Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 4th Congressional District

Former Navy rear admiral Eileen Laubacher defeated three-term Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 4th Congressional District, part of a wave of surprising Republican losses in the midterm elections.

Democrat Eileen Laubacher defeated Rep. Lauren Boebert for a Colorado U.S. House seat on Friday, ousting a three-term Republican and staple of conservative media. Laubacher is a former U.S. Navy rear admiral.

Her win in the 4th Congressional District race is just one of several surprising Republican losses in an election shaping up to be the most lopsided in half a century. The result was reported on November 13, 2026, with the race called at 3:55 p.m. EST and updated at 4:39 p.m. EST. Boebert embodied this decade's version of Republican politics. She is the telegenic owner of a gun-themed restaurant named Shooters Grill in the western Colorado town of Rifle.

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Boebert Gained Notoriety With Provocative Capitol Stunts

She catapulted to notoriety alongside U.S. President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again movement. Once elected to Congress, she became a staple on conservative media. Boebert refused to pass through metal detectors at the U.S. Capitol and taunted Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar as part of the jihad squad.

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After barely surviving her first reelection campaign, Boebert moved across Colorado to a more Republican district. Republicans carried the 4th District by more than 18 percentage points in 2024. But even that strong Republican advantage was not safe for her in this year's midterm elections. Boebert acknowledged the widespread losses as she returned to the Capitol this week.

Boebert Acknowledges Collective Failure After Republican Losses

She arrived for a House GOP leadership candidate forum and elections for the 120th Congress on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, on Capitol Hill in Washington. She said, We collectively failed. It's very clear. The American people let us know we have failed in this governing experience for this Congress.

Laubacher's victory over Boebert is part of a broader set of Republican defeats that have reshaped the political landscape in the midterm elections. The 4th Congressional District had been considered a Republican stronghold. The race drew national attention because of Boebert's high profile and her history of provocative statements and actions. Her defeat marks the end of a three-term tenure in the House.

Laubacher's background as a former Navy rear admiral brings a different profile to the district. She will represent a constituency that Republicans had carried by a wide margin just two years earlier. Boebert's comments at the Capitol reflected the scale of the losses. She did not dispute the outcome and described a collective failure in the governing experience of this Congress.

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The Associated Press reported the race and Boebert's remarks. Nicholas Riccardi of The Associated Press contributed to this report.