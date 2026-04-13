Rep. Eric Swalwell Resigns Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

California Congressman Eric Swalwell is stepping down from Congress following accusations of sexual assault and misconduct, ending his political career and prompting a special election in his district.

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California announced his resignation from Congress on Monday, a move spurred by mounting allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. These allegations, which have been vehemently denied by Swalwell, triggered strong bipartisan calls for his immediate departure and swiftly ended his aspirations for higher office. The announcement marks a rapid downfall for the seven-term lawmaker, who had been considered a leading contender in California 's gubernatorial race before withdrawing his candidacy on Sunday, as the allegations gained prominence.

The San Francisco Chronicle and CNN initially reported the allegations, detailing claims that Swalwell had sexually assaulted a woman on two separate occasions, including when she was employed by him. CNN also reported additional allegations from three other women who accused Swalwell of various forms of sexual misconduct, including sending unsolicited explicit messages and nude photographs. Swalwell acknowledged making mistakes in a social media statement expressing his regret to his family, staff, and constituents. He vowed to fight the allegations against him while accepting responsibility for the admitted errors in judgment he made in the past.

The House Ethics Committee had launched an investigation into whether Swalwell engaged in sexual misconduct with an employee under his supervision. A quick vote to expel him from Congress was being considered by some lawmakers. Several prominent Democrats, including Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego, had promptly called for his resignation following the surfacing of the allegations. California Senator Adam Schiff, who had previously endorsed Swalwell's gubernatorial bid, expressed his shock and disappointment, stating that Swalwell made the right decision to resign.

Swalwell's statement acknowledged the efforts to initiate an immediate expulsion vote, which he argued was inappropriate without due process. He cited the need to avoid distracting his constituents from his duties as a key factor in his decision to resign. While not specifying a precise timeframe, he indicated that he would work with his staff in the coming days to ensure the continuity of their work.

Swalwell, a native of Iowa, was first elected in 2012 representing a House district east of San Francisco. He briefly launched a presidential campaign in April 2019, which he later abandoned after failing to gain significant traction with voters. During his time in Congress, Swalwell was a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump. He served on the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees during Trump’s first term and played a role in Trump’s second impeachment following the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. In 2023, then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy removed him from the Intelligence Committee due to his past contact with Christine Fang, a suspected Chinese spy. Fang had reportedly interacted with Swalwell's campaign during his initial run for Congress in 2012 and participated in fundraising for his 2014 campaign. Federal investigators alerted Swalwell to their concerns and briefed Congress about Fang in 2015. Swalwell stated that he subsequently ended contact with her. He was not accused of any wrongdoing and a House Ethics Committee investigation that was opened in 2021 was closed two years later without any action taken.

Swalwell's upcoming departure from the House will necessitate a special election in his district, which he won by a significant margin in the 2024 election. According to California state election law, the governor is responsible for calling a special election to fill the vacancy, which must occur within 14 calendar days of the vacancy's occurrence. The future of the House Ethics Committee's investigation remains uncertain, as the panel often concludes its investigations when a lawmaker resigns. The Ethics Committee emphasized that the fact that they were investigating the allegations against Swalwell, and publicly disclosing their review, does not indicate that a violation had occurred.

This news underscores the rapid nature of political consequences, and the importance of accountability within the political arena. The incident serves as a reminder of the swift and significant impact that allegations of misconduct can have on an individual's career and reputation, leading to dramatic shifts in political power and the need for public confidence in elected officials. The circumstances surrounding Swalwell's resignation highlight the intricate interplay of legal and ethical considerations in the political landscape, including the processes involved in addressing allegations of misconduct and the potential for a special election to determine his successor





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Eric Swalwell Resignation Sexual Misconduct House Ethics Committee California

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