Reopening of the Strait of Hormuz: A Complex Road to Oil Market Normalcy

The stalled passage through the Strait of Hormuz has left the global oil market in a precarious state. Even after a treaty that promises toll‑free access is signed in Switzerland, the journey back to normal supply flows will be long and fraught with logistical, security and infrastructure challenges that could keep prices elevated and inventories low for months.

A pivotal treaty aimed at ending the conflict that has sent oil prices sharply lower and equities higher is slated for signature in Switzerland this Friday, according to reports.

President Trump announced that the new agreement would open the Strait of Hormuz for toll‑free navigation, a move that could theoretically lift the constant blockade that has grounded up to 120 vessels a day. Yet the optimism such a deal should inspire is tempered by a grim reality: the oil markets will still face a long, uncertain journey toward normalcy.

"The sentiment has improved, but supply is a different issue," says Claudio Galimberti, chief economist at Rystad Energy. "Production needs to ramp up, logistics must normalize, and the risk premium built into crude prices has to erode over time. " The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow choke point that channels about a fifth of the world's oil traffic, has been effectively sealed off since Iran's aggressive actions began on February 28.

While the great bulk of daily shipping rose from less than 120 vessels to a near‑zero figure a week ago, the modest subset of ships that have recently crossed under what are now called 'dark movements' remains far below normal levels. The first obstacle that market participants must tackle is the sheer volume of vessels trapped on either side of the Persian Gulf.

Each ship, stuck short of its destination, must eventually be moved in a complex ballet reminiscent of an air traffic control system at a major airport. The path involves clearing the Persian Gulf, transporting the cargo to its end‐user to offload and then returning to the Gulf to replenish supply. Even in the best‑case scenario, experts estimate this could consume three to six months-if not longer-before the shipping lanes were considered fully operational again.

Managing director of Periplous, Rodger Baker, highlights that the cycle of clearing is only one part of the puzzle. Shipowners, captains and crews need to have confidence that navigation through the waterway is safe, free from the threat of attack. With unclear authority in the square post‑deal and a looming question of enforcement, uncertainty continues to gnaw at the sector.

Arsenio Longo, founder of maritime risk intelligence firm HUAX, said that while the insurance and market community may assume a softer risk profile, merely the existence of a treaty does not automatically restore normal safety perceptions among maritime actors. Should the Strait fully reopen, oil producers in the region will still need to address an estimated loss of 14-15 million barrels a day, amounting to a surplus of over one billion barrels of oil stranded inside the Gulf since the conflict began.

That storage bottleneck has forced countries elsewhere in the Middle East to shut in millions of barrels of production capacity, an effect that can take weeks or even months to reverse, according to Wood Mackenzie. Strategic and commercial reserves have been drawn down to near‑record lows, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate storage in Cushing, Oklahoma- a primary reference point for U.S. benchmarks-now within two million barrels of its operational minimum.

JPMorgan's analysis indicates that commercial inventories are pushing toward operational stress by early June, and the situation will be exacerbated by a summer demand surge and extensive inventory drawdowns already underway. Should the strait open, the pressure may push stress thresholds even further by August. Compounding the supply logistics challenge is the slow, costly refurbishment of energy infrastructure that was damaged during the war-refineries, LNG terminals and processing facilities.

Rystad Energy estimates the cost of repairs could exceed $50 billion, a figure that places additional financial strain on companies already operating near their storage and production capacity limits. Thus, while a signature may signal the end of a blockade that has rattled the global economy, the oil industry faces a sobering path ahead.

The time needed for vessels to clear, for the supply chain to re‑establish, and for damaged infrastructure to be rebuilt will keep the market in a fragile state for months, if not years, as global investors watch how quickly the sector can return to equilibrium.





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