Renowned Climber Will Stanhope Dies in Fall on Stawamus Chief

Will Stanhope, a well-known free solo climber and member of the Association of Canadian Mountain Guides, has died after falling while climbing the Rutabaga route on the Stawamus Chief near Squamish, BC. Rescue efforts were undertaken by Squamish Search and Rescue, but Stanhope succumbed to his injuries a week later. The climbing community is mourning the loss of a passionate and skilled climber.

The climbing world is mourning the loss of Will Stanhope , a highly respected free solo climber and member of the Association of Canadian Mountain Guides (ACMG).

Stanhope tragically died after a fall while climbing the Rutabaga route on the Grand Wall of the Stawamus Chief near Squamish, British Columbia. His family announced his passing on April 24th, stating they were 'shattered hearts' by the news. The incident occurred on April 13th, prompting a response from Squamish Search and Rescue (SAR). According to Christy Allan of Squamish SAR, the climber had fallen approximately 20 metres, sustaining serious injuries.

Due to the challenging terrain and the severity of his condition, a long-line rescue was initiated. Stanhope was stabilized at the scene and transported to a forward operating base at St’a7mes School, where he was met by BC Ambulance personnel. Rutabaga is classified as an intermediate climbing route, rated 5.11a on the Yosemite Decimal System, a widely used grading system for hiking and climbing difficulty. This system ranges from 5.0 for beginner routes to 5.15 for extremely challenging climbs.

The Stawamus Chief, a prominent granite monolith, is a renowned destination for climbers from around the world, attracting those seeking both challenging routes and breathtaking views. Stanhope’s death has sent shockwaves through the climbing community, with many expressing their grief and sharing memories of his skill, passion, and kindness. Stanhope was not only a skilled climber but also a beloved figure within the community.

He was known for his free soloing abilities – climbing without ropes or safety gear – and his dedication to the sport. In 2015, alongside Tim Emmett, he achieved the first free ascent of the south ridge of Mount Combatant, a significant accomplishment in the climbing world. He often spoke of his love for climbing, describing it as a beautiful and unencumbered way to move over rock.

He cherished the adventures shared with friends and the simple joy of the climb itself. His family described him as a man who lived with passion and courage, possessing a remarkable memory and a talent for storytelling. They emphasized his kindness, gentle nature, and fantastic sense of humour. The climbing community, they noted, was his family, and they expressed gratitude to those who had climbed with him, followed his journey, and loved him.

His loss is deeply felt by all who knew him, leaving a void in the climbing world that will be difficult to fill. The news serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks involved in climbing, even for the most experienced and skilled individuals. Alanna Kelly, a CBC News journalist based in Squamish, B.C. , is covering the story and can be reached for further information





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Will Stanhope Stawamus Chief Climbing Free Solo Squamish SAR Mount Combatant

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