A campaign to renovate 24 Sussex Drive has raised $8.4 million from 5,150 Canadians, while the federal government names seven teams competing to redesign the prime minister's official residence.

A fundraising campaign to renovate and modernize 24 Sussex Drive has raised $8.4 million from 5,150 Canadians since it began in June, the Rideau Hall Foundation announced.

The update came as the federal government named the seven teams shortlisted to compete for the contract to reimagine the historic property. The campaign hopes to raise $50 million to help offset the cost of the project, though the actual cost of the renovation is not yet known. The foundation hopes to have all the money committed by next Canada Day. The federal government announced in June that it was launching a national design-and-build competition to rehabilitate the residence.

Also read Government Shortlists Seven Contractors to Renovate 24 Sussex Drive

Donors See Project As Symbol Of Country

Teresa Marques, president and CEO of the Rideau Hall Foundation, said the donations show Canadians care deeply about the project. She said what the foundation hears from Canadians, whether they give $100 or upwards of $1 million, is that this is something that matters for the country. She called it a project that is long overdue and a way of supporting things that are symbolic of Canada's identity.

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Marques added that donors see the project as more than just a house in Ottawa. She said they tell the foundation it is more than a project or a house in Ottawa, and that it really is a symbol of the country and perhaps of its sovereignty right now. The average donation is $220, according to Marques. The foundation does not accept corporate or anonymous donations, and the maximum one person can give is $5 million.

Donors must be Canadian citizens or permanent residents. The foundation website separates contributions into categories: Legacy, Heritage, Landmark, Keystone and Pillar. Legacy donors have given between $1 million and $5 million. Vancouver businessman Roger Hardy and his wife Jenny are among the first legacy donors, giving more than $1 million through their Hardy Family Foundation.

Legacy Donor Roger Hardy Inspires Contributions

Hardy grew up in Ottawa and visits when he can. He said he was inspired to get involved after seeing what had become of the property. Hardy said he was surprised that the prime minister's residence had not been kept in order. He is also part of the Council for 24 Sussex, a volunteer group encouraging Canadians to contribute any amount to the project.

He said people can contribute $100 and be contributing a brick toward the prime minister's residence, which he finds exciting. Hardy added that it does not matter how much someone contributes, and that it is exciting to be part of an iconic part of the Canadian landscape. From 1951 to 2015, 24 Sussex Drive was home to ten Canadian prime ministers, but successive governments let it fall into disrepair and it became uninhabitable.

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Stephen Harper was the last prime minister to live there in 2015. Prime Minister Mark Carney currently lives at Rideau Cottage on the grounds of Rideau Hall, as Justin Trudeau did before him. In 2022, the National Capital Commission closed the home over health and safety concerns. It has since been gutted to remove asbestos, mould and dead rodents.

The Royal Architectural Institute of Canada was tasked with convening an independent jury of experts in design, heritage and architecture. It will recommend a winning design to cabinet, which will have the final say. The winner is expected to be announced by July 1, 2027. Katherine Spencer-Ross, president of Heritage Ottawa, said she would like the facade of the home to stay the same but that interiors provide a chance to make it a showpiece.

Heritage Experts Seek Balance Of Innovation

She said its current austere, plain look is much more effective for the prime minister and reflects the use of the building, so it is important to keep that aspect. Spencer-Ross said there is a search for innovation and new technologies, and for ways to make the house function as a private residence and, if required, as a public area for receptions. Marques said she remains optimistic about reaching the $50 million goal.

She said it will take a lot of work and heavy lifting but she is confident based on the momentum to date and how deeply people seem to care about the project.