Scott & Sons Hardware Ltd., a family-owned staple in downtown Renfrew for 110 years, is closing as owners Jeff and Paul Scott retire. The building is for sale, but the family will keep the business name.

A staple family-owned business in the Ottawa Valley is set to close up shop after 110 years. Scott and Sons Hardware Ltd. has been an icon of downtown Renfrew for generations, but now, brothers Jeff and Paul Scott are preparing for retirement.

There is nobody else to take over, I am the last of them, basically. So, we decided to sell the building, Jeff Scott told CTV News Ottawa. Scott and Sons first opened in 1917 and had various locations around Renfrew in its early years, but it has been settled at 150 Raglan Street South across from town hall for generations.

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Scott Brothers Plan Retirement After Health Issues

Jeff says the brothers have been thinking about their retirement for the better part of 10 years now, and after Jeff, 74, experienced health problems a couple years ago, the discussions became much more real. It is bittersweet, said Paul Scott. (I am) sad, but excited. It has been a lot of ups and downs and a lot of fun times, he adds.

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And it is the people, so many great people have come through this store over the years. I am going to miss the people. Built in 1941, the current iteration of the business has remained original from when it was constructed by the Sullivan brothers, now of Sullivan Brothers Construction. Jeff says the building and lot is up for sale, but the business name will remain with the family.

We have a lot of lookers right now. A lot of ideas, a lot of lookers. Some people want it to take over hardware and use the name Scott. But I said you can take over hardware, but you cannot use the name, he said.

Jeff Scott Plans Book On Store Robbery Stories

Jeff says he plans to write a book to tell the stories the store has seen over his 60 years working there, including the times of a gun robbery that turned into a shoot out and a Christmas Eve break-in thwarted by a belt. He was crawling down through the window, Jeff recalls, referencing a thin window overtop of the business back door. He got caught by his belt and he was hanging upside down.

He could not go out or in. And my father happened to come back Christmas Eve, thank heavens, and he heard a moaning, and the police came over and took out and said that he would have died during the night if my father had not come back Christmas Eve for something he forgot.

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Store Prepares For Final Christmas Window Display

But Scott and Sons Hardware may be most famous for its festive 50-foot window display every Christmas time, the true signal in Renfrew that the holiday season has arrived. Jeff says he is getting help to decorate the window one last time this Christmas. But once the lights go out and the calendar turns to 2027, Scott and Sons Hardware will remain dark. It will probably be a hard day when it comes down to it.

But I know the time has come, said Jeff. The closure marks the end of a business that first opened in 1917 and became a downtown Renfrew icon for decades. The store has been a fixture in the community, drawing generations of customers and becoming known for its holiday window display. As the brothers prepare for retirement, the building and lot are on the market.

Jeff noted there is interest from potential buyers, but the family is holding onto the Scott name. The final Christmas window display will be decorated with help, serving as a last holiday season for the store before it closes after 110 years in business.