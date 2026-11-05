René Paredes Retires from Calgary Stampeders After 15-Year Career

René Paredes concludes his storied 15-year CFL career with the Calgary Stampeders, leaving behind a legacy of clutch performances and records that define the franchise's kicking history.

René Paredes, a legendary kicker for the Calgary Stampeders, officially ended his 15-year professional football career on Thursday at the age of 41. The veteran placekicker, who was born in Caracas, Venezuela, and raised in Montreal, announced his retirement after a tenure defined by reliability and historic achievements with the Canadian Football League franchise. Paredes stepped down amidst emotional reflections on his journey, citing a persistent hip injury that forced him to miss the first 10 games of the 2026 season as the primary catalyst for his decision to hang up his boots.

Historic Kicking Records and Grey Cup Success

René Paredes leaves behind a statistical resume that cements his status among the greatest kickers in Canadian Football League history. He finished his career with a field-goal success rate of 87.6 per cent, ranking second all-time in the league behind Sean Whyte of the B.C. Lions, who currently holds the record with 89 per cent. Although Whyte is also 41 years old and still active, Paredes stands as a monumental figure in the sport's annals of accuracy.

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His 2,559 career points for the Stampeders rank second in club history, trailing only Mark McLoughlin who scored 2,957 points. Paredes was an integral part of two Grey Cup victories, contributing flawlessly in the championship games of 2014 and 2018. In those five Grey Cup appearances, he did not miss a single field goal, demonstrating a level of composure under pressure that defined his entire career. He also accumulated 13 walk-off, game-winning kicks, with his longest coming in a 62-yarder against the Ottawa Redblacks on September 19.

Leadership and Team Dynamics in Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson praised René Paredes for his unwavering performance in high-stakes situations. Dickenson emphasized that while routine kicks are important, Paredes excelled specifically when the outcome of games hung in the balance. The leadership of Dickenson and the organization has remained steadfast in honoring Paredes contributions, recognizing that his clutch ability was the main factor in the team's success during his tenure.

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Before Paredes became the undisputed starter, Rob Maver handled punting duties for the Stampeders. Maver, who played alongside Paredes for eight years, described his former teammate as unflappable and consistent regardless of weather conditions or turf quality. This stability allowed Paredes to hold the league Ironman record for most consecutive regular-season games played, spanning 247 games between 2011 and 2025. The dedication required to maintain such a streak highlights the physical and mental endurance Paredes exhibited throughout his time with the team.

Injury Impact and Future CFL Landscape

The 2026 season proved to be a turning point for René Paredes, as a hip injury sidelined him for the first 10 weeks of play. Although Northern Irelands Jude McAtamney, 26, handled field-goal duties during Paredes absence, the return of the veteran kicker provided a significant boost to the teams special units. Paredes acknowledged that the cumulative effect of injuries over the last five years, particularly the toll of the 2026 season, ultimately led to his retirement announcement in October with only two games remaining on the schedule.

Looking toward the future of the sport, Paredes noted that the Canadian Football League will implement changes in 2027 by moving goalposts to the back of the end zone. This structural adjustment aims to encourage more touchdowns and will likely reduce the frequency of field goal attempts. Paredes speculated that many of his records, including his accuracy and clutch performance stats, might stand for a long time given these anticipated changes to the game.

Post-Career Plans and Family Life

René Paredes plans to transition into a post-football career in Calgary, where he works for a property restoration company. He expressed a desire to give back to the community by coaching young kickers and sharing the technical knowledge he gained over his 15-year career. His wife, Melissa, and their two sons were present during the news conference, providing emotional support as Paredes reflected on his journey from an undrafted prospect at Concordia University to a Canadian Football Hall of Fame candidate.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 5, 2026. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press, provided the original reporting on this historic retirement announcement.