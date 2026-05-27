RENDER Surges to Five-Month High as AI Infrastructure Demand Fuels Rally

Render Network's price jumped 17% amid record network activity and soaring trading volume, driven by expanding AI infrastructure demand. Analysts eye $3 if momentum holds.

RENDER has continued its bullish rally, reaching a five-month high of $2.403 before experiencing a slight retracement. At the time of writing, RENDER is trading at $2.35, marking a 17.06% increase on the daily charts.

The altcoin's trading volume has surged by 294% to $245 million, indicating strong buying pressure. This momentum is primarily driven by the expanding demand for AI infrastructure. Over the past year, Render Network has significantly enhanced its GPU capabilities and infrastructure, attracting a growing number of users. According to Santiment, Render's active addresses have jumped to 394, while 118 new wallets were created, both reaching 12-week highs and reflecting robust network usage.

In addition to growing usage, traders have engaged in speculative activity. CoinGlass data reveals that open interest rose by 62.7% to $125.2 million, while derivatives volume increased by 166% to $364 million. This surge in both metrics indicates heightened market activity, with new positions being opened in anticipation of further price movements. The long/short ratio for RENDER has climbed to 1.8, with long positions accounting for 64% of total positions, suggesting a bullish sentiment among traders.

As RENDER reached a five-month high, short-term holders saw their profit margins expand. The MVRV Long/Short Difference metric dropped to a monthly low of -40%, indicating that recent buyers are enjoying higher profits, while long-term holders have yet to recover profitability. This rising profit margin has prompted some investors to take profits, as evidenced by a positive spot netflow that has remained positive for over a week.

Currently, spot netflow stands at around $2.3 million, with $30 million flowing out compared to $32 million flowing in. This suggests active selling, which often precedes a market weakening. Despite the profit-taking, RENDER's upside momentum remains strong, supported by high network usage and speculative demand. The altcoin's Relative Strength Index (RSI) has surged to 74, indicating strong upside and buyer dominance.

The Momentum Index has also risen to 0.5, confirming the strength of the trend. These indicators suggest that bulls are in control, paving the way for further gains. If the current momentum continues, RENDER could break through the $2.7 resistance level and target $3.

However, if the market faces rejection at current levels, a drop to $1.8 is possible. The rising demand for AI infrastructure has propelled RENDER above $2.40, with network activity and trading volume accelerating sharply. The cryptocurrency could target $3 if the bullish momentum persists, while a rejection near current levels may send the price down to $1.8





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