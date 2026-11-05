Remy Schofield Recognized As World's Most Tattooed Person By Guinness

Remy Schofield holds the Guinness World Record for most extensive tattoo coverage. This article details his two-decade journey and the criteria for his unique category.

Remy Schofield has officially been recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's most tattooed person, a title that highlights an unprecedented level of body modification spanning roughly twenty years. This acknowledgment comes after years of accumulating ink, with Schofield spending approximately 5,000 hours in tattoo chairs and covering his body with dozens of layers of permanent art.

Schofield Achieves New Tattoo Category Record

Guinness World Records established a new specific category to recognize Schofield because his level of coverage exceeded existing benchmarks more than anyone else who has ever lived. He did not initially set out to break a record, but his friend Lucky Diamond Rich, who already holds a Guinness World Records title for extensive tattoo coverage, contacted the organization to initiate the verification process. This external push led to a direct meeting between Schofield and the editor of Guinness World Records to formally evaluate his status.

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The Role of Friends In Verification Process

Lucky Diamond Rich played a pivotal role in the verification by organizing the meeting between Schofield and the Guinness editor. The editor reviewed evidence from Schofield's YouTube channel, which had been documenting his progress for seven and a half years. The footage provided clear proof of continuous tattoo work, demonstrating that Schofield's coverage was not just significant but substantially greater than any previous claimant. Schofield noted that the difference in coverage was not even close compared to other individuals.

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Creative Motivation Behind The Permanent Ink

Schofield describes his extensive body modification as a creative and progressive pursuit akin to customizing a video game character. He expressed a deep appreciation for the ability to choose his appearance and the artistic customization involved in the process. This mindset has driven him to get new ink two to three times a week, turning his body into a living canvas that reflects his ongoing artistic journey rather than a static achievement.

Future Plans For Continued Tattoo Sessions

Despite holding the title of the world's most tattooed person, Schofield has no immediate plans to stop receiving new tattoos. He stated that the only logical reason he would cease this activity is if he no longer found fun or enjoyment in the process. While he admitted to having enough ink in some specific spots on his body, he emphasized that in most areas, he continues to enjoy the experience more than he dreads it.