Canadian troops in Latvia mark Remembrance Day, reflect on sacrifice and fallen comrades

Canadian soldiers deployed to Latvia for a six-month NATO mission mark Remembrance Day by reflecting on sacrifice, fallen comrades and messages to loved ones back home.

CAMP ADAZI, Latvia - Members of the Canadian Armed Forces deployed thousands of kilometres from home are sharing their Remembrance Day reflections, with many looking forward to returning home for the holidays when their six-month deployment ends in December.

Sacrifice is not only measured in military casualties, said Col. David Brassard, the Canadian commander of NATO's Multinational Brigade in Latvia. When soldiers deploy to Latvia for six months, they are away from their families and loved ones, he said. That is a type of sacrifice that is not talked about as much.

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CTV News spent the last week embedded with the multinational brigade in eastern Latvia along the border with Russia and Belarus. It was there that CTV News spoke with multiple soldiers about the personal sacrifice that comes with deployment so far from home. One Canadian commanding a NATO tank squadron said he joined the military because he wanted to serve Canada.

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He said Canadians have a lot of freedoms, are very fortunate and want to protect that while helping provide security for other countries. CTV News is withholding the names of some service members interviewed to ensure their safety and security while on deployment in eastern Latvia. One Canadian lieutenant helping lead a battle brigade into a training exercise just 30 kilometres from the border of Belarus said he is doing something meaningful and it is meaningful to him as well.

The memory of fallen comrades remains heavy for the Canadian-led brigade in Latvia on this Remembrance Day. The last name Hornburg hangs along the side of a Canadian Leopard tank in honour of Cpl. Nathan Hornburg, who was killed in September 2007 in Afghanistan. He was hit by a mortar shell while fixing a tank west of Kandahar.

Remembering the Fallen: Honoring Hornburg and CFB Wainwright Victims

Troops in Latvia are also mourning those injured and killed by an October deadly fire during a training exercise at CFB Wainwright in Alberta. The unit at Wainwright had been training to deploy to Latvia and form a light infantry unit. Lt. -Col.

Simon Mailloux, the commander of the brigade's multinational infantry battle group, said there are always risks involved, even in training. He said he has lost soldiers on a mission and was previously injured himself. Mailloux is a 25-year veteran who served as a platoon commander in Afghanistan. Pte.

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Simon Longtin was killed by an improvised explosive device in August 2007. Three months later, another roadside bomb cost Mailloux part of his left leg and killed Cpl. Nicolas Beauchamp and Pte. Michel Levesque.

Mailloux said it is still hard to process, even during Remembrance Day. He later became the first Canadian amputee to return to active duty in Afghanistan. A Canadian commander is overseeing 3,000 troops as Canada takes a leadership role in NATO's defence mission in Latvia. Speaking to CTV National News just 30 kilometres from the Russian border, Mailloux said his current soldiers understand the gravity of their mission.

He said they are now very close to a border with Russia, his troops know it and can feel it, and that is what their job is asking of them right now. Canadian troops and engineers are helping strengthen NATO's eastern flank, and soldiers in Latvia are training for any possibility with tensions running high between NATO and Russia. Canadian troops also took part in Resolute Reforger, the largest deployment exercise ever conducted in Latvia.

On this Remembrance Day, those who spoke with CTV News had messages to share with their loved ones back home. Many are sending their love and thanks to their parents, siblings, spouses and children. Asked why they joined the Canadian Armed Forces, the majority of those who spoke to CTV News shared a similar thought: they love the military and they love their country.

Many are now looking forward to returning home to family for the holidays after their deployment ends in December.