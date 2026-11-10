Remembrance Day Ceremonies Across Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area on Nov 11

Communities in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area will hold Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11, with most starting before 11 a.m. Federal offices close, but Ontario retailers and services remain open; TTC pauses for two minutes of silence.

Several ceremonies and special observances will be held throughout the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area on Remembrance Day, Nov. 11. Unless otherwise indicated, most services of remembrance will begin just before 11 a.m. Attendees are asked to arrive by 10:45 a.m. Nov. 11 is a federal statutory holiday in Canada, so federal agencies and offices will be closed.

This includes all federally regulated services, offices, agencies, and Crown Corporations such as Canada Post, Canada Revenue Agency, Service Canada, and Passport offices. Federal government workers get the day off with pay. Most banks and financial institutions will also be closed. Ontario does not recognize Remembrance Day as a public provincial holiday.

Also read Ottawa Remembrance Day Schedule: Retail Closures, Transit Detours, and Service Updates

Toronto Remembrance Day Ceremonies

Consequently, shopping malls, businesses, stores, grocery stores, restaurants, schools, and attractions will remain open. Some hours may vary due to the observance, but general commercial activity continues as normal across the province. Toronto hosts multiple ceremonies at key landmarks. Prospect Cemetery at 1450 St. Clair Ave.

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W. starts at 8 a.m. The Toronto Zoo at 2000 Meadowvale Rd. opens its theatre at 9:45 a.m. for early admission. Fort York Historical Site at 100 Garrison Rd. starts at 10:30 a.m. followed by a reception inside the Blue Barracks. Queen's Park at 111 Wellesley St. W. starts at 10:45 a.m. Other Toronto locations include Old City Hall Cenotaph at 60 Queen St. W., East York Civic Centre Memorial Gardens at 850 Coxwell Ave.

, Etobicoke Civic Centre Cenotaph at 399 The West Mall, and Scarborough War Memorial at 2190 Kingston Rd. North York holds its ceremony at York Cemetery at 160 Beecroft Rd. , and York Civic Centre at 2700 Eglinton Ave. W. Downtown street closures will occur on Nov. 11 starting around 10 a.m. to accommodate ceremonies at Toronto City Hall and Queen's Park.

Downtown Toronto Road Closures

Queen Street West between York and Bay streets will close, with local traffic access limited to City Hall underground parking. Bay Street from Dundas Street West to Richmond Street West will restrict access to local traffic only from Dundas Street. Wellesley Street West will also be closed between Queen's Park Crescent East and Queen's Park Crescent West. Toronto police advise motorists to expect delays in the area and suggest considering alternate routes to avoid congestion during the peak ceremony times.

Peel Region ceremonies include Meadowvale Cemetery Chapel at 7732 Mavis Rd. , Brampton, starting at 7:55 a.m. Ken Whillans Square Cenotaph at 2 Wellington St. W. in Brampton begins at 10:30 a.m. Mississauga observes Vimy Park at 29 Stavebank Rd. starting at 10:45 a.m. York Region events start at the Administrative Centre Great Hall at 17250 Yonge St., Newmarket, at 10:25 a.m. Woodbridge Cenotaph at 80 Wallace St. begins at 10:30 a.m., with refreshments following at Woodbridge Pool and Memorial Arena at 5020 Hwy. 7.

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Flato Markham Theatre at 171 Town Centre Blvd. opens doors at 10:30 a.m. with service starting at 10:50 a.m. Crosby Memorial Arena cenotaph at 210 Main St., Unionville, asks participants to gather outside 170 Main St. near the Old Fire Hall Confectionary at 10:45 a.m. Aurora holds a parade at War Memorial Peace Park at 14659 Yonge St. starting at 10:20 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 10:40 a.m. Hamilton area ceremonies include the Warplane Heritage Museum at 9280 Airport Rd, Mount Hope, starting at 10:30 a.m. Veterans' Place at Gore Park at 1 Hughson St. S. begins at 10:45 a.m. Cenotaph Park at 324 Hwy. 8 in Stoney Creek also starts at 10:45 a.m. Niagara Region observations feature a wreath-laying ceremony at City Hall at 50 Church St., St. Catharines, starting at 10 a.m. Chippawa Park at 128 Fitch St, Welland, begins at 10 a.m. Memorial Park Cenotaph at 6 St. Paul St. W., St. Catharines, starts at 10:45 a.m. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Cenotaph at Fairview Cemetery in Niagara Falls begins at 10:45 a.m. Halton Region ceremonies start at Naval Ships Memorial Monument at Spencer Smith Park, 1400 Lakeshore Rd.

Regional Events and Transit Information

, Burlington, at 9 a.m. Veteran Square at the north side of Burlington City Hall at 426 Brant St. follows. Durham Region includes Memorial Park at 110 Simcoe St. S., Oshawa, with a parade at 10:25 a.m. and ceremony at 10:45 a.m. Pickering Cenotaph at 1 The Esplanade starts at 10:45 a.m. The Toronto Transit Commission will pause all service for two minutes of silence on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. to honor the occasion.

All active members of the Canadian Armed Forces and veterans and peacekeepers with military ID, ribbons, or service medals can ride for free year-round. On Remembrance Day specifically, veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members can bring one companion for free on GO Transit. Immediate family members of deceased veterans are also offered free rides on Nov. 11, provided they carry service papers or an ID card to verify eligibility for the transit waiver.