Remembrance Day Draws Hundreds to Lethbridge Services

Hundreds joined Remembrance Day services in Lethbridge while the General Stewart Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion stayed open late.

On Wednesday, Remembrance Day, Canadians across the country paused to honour the soldiers and veterans who fought in wars around the globe. In Lethbridge, Alberta, a series of Remembrance Day services and events marked the occasion, beginning with hundreds of people gathering at the Lethbridge Cenotaph for an annual service.

Members of the 20th Independent Field Battery took part in the outdoor ceremony and stood vigil at the cenotaph. Closer to noon, hundreds more gathered at the Lethbridge Trade and Convention Centre for an indoor service.

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Lethbridge Cenotaph and Indoor Services Draw Crowds

Hundreds of residents attended the outdoor Remembrance Day service at the Lethbridge Cenotaph, and a second crowd of hundreds filled the Lethbridge Trade and Convention Centre for the indoor service closer to noon. The strong turnout across both events was widely noticed by the organizers taking part.

Jonathan Fawcett, a bombardier with the 20th Independent Field Battery, said that seeing the numbers rise over the years is very encouraging. He said the civilian turnout gives greater meaning to the practice his unit puts in throughout the year, because residents come out to represent the country and watch the battery perform and stand on parade.

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Organizers Describe Duty, Honour and Remembrance

Les Androkovich, a Royal Canadian Legion Lethbridge executive, said it was great to see the people of southern Alberta come out to support veterans and remember those who never returned. He described the crowds as fantastic and absolutely amazing, and said he felt privileged to take part in the ceremony.

Androkovich said the veterans gave Canadians the freedoms and privileges they now enjoy. Fawcett said that Remembrance Day is something that is easy to forget nowadays, and that one day of observance is often not enough to give due recognition to the veterans who came before.

Those organizing and taking part in the services see them as both a duty and an honour. In their view, the services are a way of doing their part to make sure the legacies of those who served are not forgotten.

Personal Reasons Behind Attendance at Services

Attendees across the events each had their own reasons for being there, and some had served or had family members who did. One attendee said their father served in World War II with the Royal Canadian Engineers, and that they were a militia member for two years after enlisting in the 20th Battery.

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Others simply wanted to honour the sacrifices that have been made. Another attendee said it was nice to see the community coming together to celebrate and honour those who serve.

General Stewart Branch Opens Late on Remembrance Day

The General Stewart Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary, is scheduled to remain open until 9 p.m. on Remembrance Day. The branch is offering discounted food and drinks during those hours.

The extended evening hours gave residents another place to gather after the day's morning and midday services in Lethbridge.