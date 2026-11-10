Remembrance Day Closures in Winnipeg: Full Service and Business Schedule

Winnipeg residents face widespread closures on Remembrance Day. This guide details exact hours for transit, malls, museums, and city services on Wednesday.

Remembrance Day falls on Wednesday, triggering a significant shift in operational hours for businesses and municipal services across Winnipeg and the broader Manitoba province. Residents must adjust their daily routines as numerous establishments close entirely or reduce their operating windows to honor veterans and active military personnel. CTV News has compiled the definitive list of these changes to ensure the public remains informed about available services during the holiday period.

Liquor Retail and Shopping Hours

All Liquor Marts throughout the province will open at 1 p.m. and remain open until their standard closing time on Wednesday. The complete schedule for these outlets is available via their official online resources. In the retail sector, major shopping centers will operate on a restricted schedule starting at 1 p.m. C.F. Polo Park, Outlet Collection Winnipeg, St. Vital Centre, and Garden City Shopping Centre will all open at 1 p.m. and close at 9 p.m. Kildonan Place will follow a similar start time but will close earlier at 8 p.m. Grant Park Shopping Centre will offer the shortest window, operating from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. only.

Also read 11 Remembrance Day ceremonies in and around the capital

Museum and Attraction Schedules

Cultural institutions across the city will also observe modified hours or complete closures. The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will open its doors at 1 p.m. and close at 5 p.m. for visitors on Wednesday. In contrast, the Manitoba Museum will remain fully closed to the public for the day. The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will accommodate guests from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. These adjustments ensure that cultural resources are available while respecting the solemn nature of the holiday.

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Winnipeg Transit and Municipal Closures

Municipal operations will see extensive reductions in service availability. Winnipeg City Hall and all administrative offices will be closed to the public on Wednesday. Collection services for recycling, garbage, and yard waste are suspended for the day. Residents who have collection days scheduled for Wednesday or later must wait until the following day to place their carts and yard waste outside. Winnipeg Transit will implement a Sunday schedule, meaning reduced frequency for all routes. However, the transit system will offer free rides to Armed Forces veterans and current serving personnel, along with one companion per veteran.

Libraries, Pools, and Public Facilities

All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed for the day. Several waste management facilities, including the Brady Road, Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot, and Pacific and Panet 4R depots, will also be inaccessible. Indoor municipal pools and fitness centers will generally be closed, with specific exceptions for accessibility and recreation. The Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Additionally, Margarat Grant Pool and Pan Am Pool will both operate from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Animal Services Agency will be closed, and Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., though the administration office at Brookside Cemetery will remain shut.