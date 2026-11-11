Wainwright Remembrance Day honours four soldiers killed in CFB fire

A Remembrance Day ceremony in Wainwright, Alta., honours four soldiers killed in an Oct. 17 fire during a training exercise at CFB Wainwright. Pierre Poilievre and other dignitaries are expected to attend.

WAINWRIGHT, Alta. -- Four soldiers killed in a fire during a training exercise are among those being honoured today at a Remembrance Day ceremony in Wainwright, Alta.

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is set to attend along with other dignitaries, military members and veterans. On Oct. 17, a strong wind sent flames from a grass fire racing onto troops at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, southeast of Edmonton. Pte. Shaun Farrell, 23, of Prince Albert, Sask.

Also read Wainwright Remembrance Day Ceremony Honors Fallen Soldiers After Tragic Fire

Soldiers Killed In Training Blaze

; Pte. Aidan Goulding, 23, of North Vancouver; Pte. Hayden Lykkemark, 19, of Langley, B.C. ; and Sgt.

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Morgan Wong, 26, of Edmonton died in the blaze. Prime Minister Mark Carney has called it one of the worst tragedies for the Armed Forces on Canadian soil during peacetime. Three investigations are looking into what happened. Wainwright Mayor Bruce Pugh said the town's annual Remembrance Day service is expected to be the most solemn one in its recent history.

"I think it's a reminder of that willingness and that sacrifice that never stops," Pugh said. Poilievre visited Wainwright shortly after the fire and met some of the injured soldiers. He said he heard astonishing stories of bravery.

Rescue Efforts And Soldier Courage

"The courage of soldiers who literally ran into walls of fire to pull their brothers and sisters out of danger," he said at the time. "Soldiers who were burned head to toe in the hospital, some with their vision lost, actually joking around with the nurses to try and make the nurses feel more comfortable.

" Roughly 84 soldiers with the Charlie Company unit of the 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry were taking part in attack training, when the military says the fast-moving fire basically landed on top of them. Roughly 300 members of the regiment are set to attend a Remembrance Day service in St. Albert, a bedroom community northwest of Edmonton. The military says they are to march in a parade to the city's cenotaph.

There will also be a memorial Air Force flypast. This composite of handout images shows Canadian Armed Forces members, left to right, Pte. Hayden Lykkemark, Pte. Shaun Farrell, Pte.

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Wainwright Remembrance Service Commences

Aidan Goulding and Sgt. Morgan Wong, who died during a training exercise at CFB Wainwright in Alberta, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Canadian Armed Forces (Mandatory credit) The ceremony in Wainwright is being held at the Memorial Clock Tower on Main Street, where flowers and messages have been laid for the victims. The community has been grieving since the fire, and today's service is expected to draw military members, veterans, dignitaries and local residents.

As the town gathers, the four soldiers are being remembered for their service and sacrifice. Their names will be among those honoured at Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country. In St. Albert, the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry will hold its own service, with about 300 members marching to the cenotaph. The military says a memorial Air Force flypast will also take place there.

Back in Wainwright, Mayor Pugh said the community is standing with the families and the military.

"It's a reminder of that willingness and that sacrifice that never stops," he said. The investigations into the fire are ongoing. No further details have been released.