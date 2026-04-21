Remembering Patrick Muldoon: A Look Back at the Life and Career of the Versatile Actor

The entertainment world mourns the passing of actor Patrick Muldoon, best known for his roles in Saved By the Bell and Starship Troopers, at the age of 57.

The entertainment industry is in mourning following the tragic news that actor Patrick Muldoon has passed away at the age of 57. Known for his charismatic presence and versatile performances, Muldoon left an indelible mark on television and film audiences. Millennials, in particular, will fondly remember his iconic role as the charming rival who briefly came between Kelly Kapowski and Zack Morris in the classic teen sitcom Saved By the Bell.

Beyond his small-screen success, he garnered a dedicated following for his memorable work in the cult sci-fi hit Starship Troopers, a film that solidified his status as a recognizable face in Hollywood. His sudden departure has sent shockwaves through the acting community, with friends and colleagues rushing to social media to pay their respects to a man described as talented, kind, and full of life. Among the many voices mourning his loss is actor Antonio Sabato Jr., who took to Instagram to share his grief. He described Muldoon as a true friend and a talented professional who brought genuine joy to everyone he worked with on set. Celebrity astrologer David Lawrence Palmer, widely known as The Leo King, expressed deep sadness, noting that he was profoundly affected by the news of his brother’s passing. Fans across the globe have echoed these sentiments, filling social media platforms with tributes, reflecting on his professional contributions, and sharing memories of his impact. Even in his final days, Muldoon seemed to be surrounding himself with warmth and music, as evidenced by a video posted on April 10 showing him playing the guitar at a family dinner, accompanied by his partner, Miriam Rothbart. The scene serves as a poignant reminder of his love for family and his joyful spirit. Professionally, Muldoon remained active and ambitious until his passing. He had recently announced his involvement as an executive producer for the highly anticipated project Kockroach, a film adaptation directed by Matt Ross and featuring a star-studded cast including Chris Hemsworth, Taron Egerton, Zazie Beetz, and Alec Baldwin. The film centers on an intriguing premise where a cockroach wakes up in 1950s New York City to discover he has transformed into a human. Despite his busy career, he also navigated the complexities of public life and past relationships with grace. He previously addressed rumors regarding his past romance with Denise Richards, clarifying that while they shared a history in the 1990s, their bond had evolved into a long-lasting and genuine friendship. Muldoon is survived by his partner, Miriam Rothbart, his parents, his sister Shana Zappa, his brother-in-law Ahmet Zappa, and his niece and nephew. As the industry remembers his contributions, his legacy as an actor and a friend remains etched in the hearts of those who knew him





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