Renowned actor Patrick Muldoon passes away at 57. We look back at his career, musical contributions, and the outpouring of tributes from his peers and fans.

The entertainment industry is in mourning following the tragic passing of actor Patrick Muldoon , who died at the age of 57 due to a sudden heart attack. Known for his charismatic presence on screen and his contributions to the arts, Muldoon leaves behind a legacy that spans decades, touching the hearts of colleagues, family members, and fans alike.

His sudden departure has triggered an outpouring of grief across social media platforms, where friends and admirers have gathered to share their condolences and commemorate the life of a man described by many as a remarkably kind soul. Among those paying tribute were fellow actors like Antonio Sabato Jr., who remembered him as a talented professional and a cherished friend, and celebrity astrologer David Lawrence Palmer, who expressed profound sadness over the loss of his brotherly connection to the late star. Muldoon’s career was marked by memorable performances that resonated with generations of viewers. Millennials fondly recall his breakout work in the iconic series Saved By the Bell, where he played the pivotal role of the character who briefly came between Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski. His versatility was further showcased in his film work, most notably in the cult classic Starship Troopers. Beyond his acting endeavors, Muldoon was a dedicated creative who channeled his energy into music as a lead singer for his band, The Sleeping Masses, a project he founded alongside Neil Ives. In his later years, he transitioned into production, recently celebrating his involvement as an executive producer for the upcoming film Kockroach, an ambitious project featuring a star-studded cast including Chris Hemsworth, Taron Egerton, Zazie Beetz, and Alec Baldwin. His artistic journey was a testament to his passion for storytelling in all its diverse forms, from the intimacy of a guitar session at a family gathering to the high stakes of Hollywood production. His personal life was often a subject of public interest, particularly his long-standing friendship with actress Denise Richards. Despite speculation from external sources regarding their past relationship, Muldoon remained candid and grounded, consistently describing their bond as a enduring friendship that had navigated the complexities of the entertainment world over many years. He is survived by his devoted partner, Miriam Rothbart, his parents, Deanna and Patrick Muldoon, Sr., and his sister and brother-in-law, Shana and Ahmet Zappa, along with his beloved niece Halo and nephew Arrow. As the community remembers him, the prevailing sentiment remains one of deep loss, with fans describing the world as a dimmer place without his unique spark. Whether through his iconic television portrayals or the intimate, musical moments he shared with his loved ones, Patrick Muldoon’s influence remains etched in the memories of those who followed his long and storied journey through the lights of fame and the quiet moments of his private life





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