Remains of Pte. Aidan Goulding Returning to Vancouver After Fatal CFB Wainwright Fire

The remains of Private Aidan Goulding, a 23-year-old soldier killed in a grass fire at CFB Wainwright, are being flown to Vancouver. A motorcade will escort the casket to New Westminster, with funeral services scheduled for November 8.

The remains of Private Aidan Goulding are scheduled to be flown from Calgary to Vancouver on Wednesday following a tragic incident at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta.

The 23-year-old soldier was one of four Canadian Armed Forces members killed during a devastating grass fire that occurred on October 17, 2026. The fire broke out during a routine training exercise at the base, claiming the lives of Goulding, Pte. Hayden Lykkemark, Pte. Shaun Farrell, and Sgt.

Also read Remembrance Day preparations underway in wake of CFB Wainwright tragedy

Morgan Wong. Dozens of other service members were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation and burns resulting from the rapid spread of the flames across the military installation. An Air Canada flight carrying Goulding's remains is expected to arrive at Vancouver International Airport shortly before 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The flight will transport his casket from Calgary, where initial arrangements were made after the incident in Alberta.

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Goulding Casket Returns To Vancouver

A police motorcade will provide an escort for Goulding's casket from the airport to Kearney Funeral Services located in New Westminster. This procession marks the final journey for the soldier, who was originally from North Vancouver, British Columbia. Goulding served with the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry. His family described him as an exceptional athlete who worked as a mechanic after completing high school.

He decided to join the Canadian Army after finding lucrative employment, prioritizing national service over financial gain. In a statement provided to The Canadian Press, his mother Sonia Monk and older brother Wylder Goulding shared their grief. They noted that although he was making excellent money and had a good life, he wanted to defend his country. They emphasized that he kept people's spirits up with a contagious laugh and cheeky smile.

Carney Tributes Fall Soldier

Prime Minister Mark Carney paid tribute to Goulding in the House of Commons last month. The Prime Minister stated that Goulding met every hardship with a joke and shouldered more than his share of the load when others struggled. He never asked for recognition, serving with quiet dedication. Memorial services have been established at the entrance of CFB Wainwright to honor all four fallen members.

The memorial includes photographs and tributes for Pte. Aidan Goulding, Pte. Hayden Lykkemark, Pte. Shaun Farrell, and Sgt.

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Family Honors Military Service

Morgan Wong. These honors were laid on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. Goulding's family indicated that he loved the military deeply and was looking forward to an upcoming deployment to Latvia. This mission was intended to be a significant step in his career before his untimely death during the training exercise.

A funeral service is planned for November 8 at the Seaforth Armoury in Vancouver. The event will allow friends, family, and fellow soldiers to pay their final respects to Goulding and celebrate his service to Canada.