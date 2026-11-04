Remains of Soldier Aidan Goulding Return to British Columbia After Wainwright Fire

Remains of Pte. Aidan Goulding, one of four soldiers killed in the Wainwright grass fire, returned to B.C. with a motorcade and first responder tribute.

The remains of Pte. Aidan Goulding, a soldier killed in a grass fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta during October, have returned to British Columbia. The Canadian Press reported the homecoming from Richmond, B.C., in a story first published on Nov. 4, 2026. A motorcade escorted the hearse carrying Goulding's remains from the Vancouver airport to a funeral home in New Westminster.

Goulding was 23 years old and from North Vancouver. He was among four soldiers killed when a fire overwhelmed a live-fire training exercise at Wainwright on Oct. 17. The homecoming drew public tribute from the region's uniformed services, with the escort marking his return to the province where he grew up.

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Motorcade Honours Soldier at Vancouver Airport

Dozens of first responders lined the roadway to pay their respects as the hearse passed. The group included city police, RCMP officers and firefighters, among them veterans who came out to mark the return of the soldier.

Near the airport, a large Canadian flag was strung over the road using fire truck ladders. The hearse drove beneath the flag while police and firefighters saluted. The display was a visible, public gesture from the emergency services that gathered along the route.

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The motorcade ended at a funeral home in New Westminster, where the family will receive the remains. The source does not describe a funeral date or service details for Goulding, so no further schedule can be confirmed from the reporting.

Three Other Soldiers Killed in Wainwright Blaze

Goulding was one of four soldiers who died in the Wainwright blaze. Pte. Hayden Lykkemark, 19, was from Langley, B.C. Sgt. Morgan Wong, 26, was from Edmonton. Pte. Shaun Farrell, 23, was from Prince Albert, Sask.

Farrell's funeral was held in his hometown on Wednesday. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe attended the service, along with members of Farrell's unit. The attendance of the provincial premier and fellow soldiers underlined how the loss has been felt across several provinces and military units.

The four deaths are linked by a single event. Each soldier was killed in the fire that broke out during a live-fire training exercise at Wainwright, which is the central fact connecting the separate homecomings and memorials now taking place in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

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Families and Communities Face Ongoing Loss

For the families of the four soldiers, the return of remains marks a painful stage in the grieving process. Goulding's homecoming in British Columbia came weeks after the training fire, and the public turnout along the airport road showed how closely his community has followed the case.

The reporting shows that first responders from several services chose to take part in the tribute. Their presence on the roadway and the flag display at the airport gave the family a public send-off, even as details of the funeral arrangements remain outside the scope of the source report.