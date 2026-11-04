Remains of Pte. Aidan Goulding Arrive in Vancouver for Funeral Services

The remains of Pte. Aidan Goulding arrived in Vancouver on Nov. 4, 2026, following a solemn motorcade from the airport. Family invited media to pay respects to the soldier killed in the CFB Wainwright fire.

The remains of Pte. Aidan Goulding arrived in Vancouver on Nov. 4, 2026, marking a somber milestone in the process of returning fallen soldiers to their families. A military motorcade escorted the hearse from Vancouver International Airport to a funeral home in New Westminster. This movement followed the confirmation of Goulding as one of four fatalities from the tragic CFB Wainwright fire.

Military Motorcade Honors Fallen Soldier Goulding

Members of 39 Service Battalion out of Richmond saluted the hearse carrying Pte. Goulding during the transport. Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers also participated in the salute as the procession moved through the region. The family of Pte. Goulding requested that media personnel be invited to the motorcade. This unusual invitation allowed the public and press to witness the final journey of the North Vancouver resident.

Also read Remains of Pte. Aidan Goulding Returning to Vancouver After Fatal CFB Wainwright Fire

The motorcade began its route at Vancouver International Airport on Nov. 4, 2026. It proceeded directly to a funeral home in New Westminster, B.C. The presence of multiple military units highlighted the high level of honor accorded to the fallen personnel. The 39 Service Battalion played a key role in paying respects during the transit. This coordinated effort ensured a dignified passage for Pte. Goulding and the other soldiers.

CFB Wainwright Fire Killed Four Soldiers Including Goulding

Pte. Goulding died in the fire at CFB Wainwright on Oct. 17, 2026. He was part of the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry. The battalion is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Along with Goulding, three other soldiers were killed in the blaze. The other deceased soldiers were Sgt. Morgan Wong, Pte. Shaun Farrell, and Pte. Hayden Lykkemark. These individuals hailed from Edmonton, Prince Albert, Sask., and Langley, B.C., respectively.

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Thirty-nine other individuals suffered serious injuries during the incident on Oct. 17, 2026. The fire erupted during live fire exercises involving soldiers and army reserve members. Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed the House of Commons regarding the event. He described the conditions as among the worst imaginable for military and civilian crews. The fire jumped nearly a kilometre in less than a minute due to ferocious winds.

Investigation Led by Canadian Forces National Investigation Service

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service has taken the lead on the inquiry. They are supported by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in this massive effort. Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed that there are 50 investigators on the ground. The investigation aims to determine the precise causes of the fire and the factors that led to such a high casualty rate. Early reports indicated that Wainwright RCMP responded around 4 p.m. on the day of the incident.

Prime Minister Mark Carney noted that Pte. Goulding met every hardship with a joke. This personal detail was shared to honor the character of the soldier. The tragedy on Oct. 17, 2026, affected the entire military community. The return of Pte. Goulding on Nov. 4, 2026, allows for formal mourning. The community in North Vancouver and the broader military family will now focus on funeral services and remembrance.

The coordination between the family, military units, and law enforcement demonstrates a unified response to the tragedy. The motorcade on Nov. 4, 2026, served as a public display of respect. It bridged the distance between the airport in Vancouver and the final resting preparations in New Westminster. The event concluded with the hearse arriving at the funeral home, marking the end of the public transit phase. The investigation continues as authorities seek answers for the thirty-nine injured and the families of the four lost.